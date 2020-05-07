Bain is STAR student from NDS

Bronwyne Taylor Bain has been named a STAR Student for the 2019-

2020 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program.

The North Delta School senior will be acknowledged among the over 330 STAR Students in Mississippi for their academic achievements. She is the daughter of Brian and Mary Bain, and has plans to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College, then a university, to major in Biology/Biological Sciences and pursue a career in dermatology.

“Without the help and guidance of North Delta, friends, and family, I would not have made it to where I am today. I have been very blessed, and I am extremely grateful for all of the Christian influences that I have had over the years,” Bain said.

Bain is part of the Panola County Cattlemen’s Association, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Honor Society, Quill and Scroll and Student Council.

She also served as president of her sophomore class, Batesville Sub-Deb Cotillion, Anchor Club and Crown Club. She was vice-president of her junior class, and was selected as Rotary Club student of the month. Voted by classmates as Most Studious and Most Likely to Succeed, Bain said her favorite subjects are math and science because both are challenging subjects.

“My senior year was great, but I just hate that it ended so soon. My cheer team won a state championship, and I had the privilege of cheering for the Lady Wave basketball team when they also won a state championship for North Delta,” Bain said. “My senior year was definitely one to remember, and it has definitely

taught me to be ready for whatever life throws at me. Although it is

sad now, the senior class of 2020 will be able to look back one day and

realize that we made history,” she said.

This year will mark the 55th Anniversary of the STAR program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi.

Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student. The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors.

Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

Barbara Finke was designated as STAR Teacher by Bain. She taught the STAR Student honors algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and pre-calculus.

“Mrs. Finke definitely gave me a challenge,” Bain said. “I remember my very first day in her class. She taught us a lesson, and the very next day she gave us a ten-question quiz. I had four questions answered when she took it off of my desk, and anyone that knows me knows that bad grades are one of my biggest fears. I thought my life was over, but I can look back and laugh now.”

“Even though Mrs. Finke’s classes were more difficult, I know that I am prepared for my college math classes because of her. She is kind-hearted and an amazing teacher,” she said.

This year, over 660 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive this prestigious recognition from MEC’s M.B. Swayze Foundation.