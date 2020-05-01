Almost 400 new cases in state, no change in Panola

Today MSDH is reporting 397 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 20 new deaths (11 of these deaths are from past weeks, based on investigation into death certificate reports). Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 7,212, with 281 deaths.
The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 454.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453. NOTE: The Hotline has new hours, and is now available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
County
Total Cases
Total Deaths
Total LTC Facility Cases
Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams
148
8
25
4
Alcorn
10
1
0
0
Amite
29
0
1
0
Attala
109
0
26
0
Benton
12
0
1
0
Bolivar
102
7
13
1
Calhoun
52
3
23
3
Carroll
58
1
2
0
Chickasaw
75
8
22
6
Choctaw
13
1
0
0
Claiborne
23
0
0
0
Clarke
55
3
10
2
Clay
42
2
0
0
Coahoma
64
3
1
0
Copiah
108
1
1
1
Covington
67
0
0
0
Desoto
293
4
2
1
Forrest
219
12
21
6
Franklin
16
1
0
0
George
14
1
0
0
Greene
5
1
0
0
Grenada
32
0
14
0
Hancock
62
5
7
3
Harrison
177
6
1
1
Hinds
496
8
14
4
Holmes
153
9
27
2
Humphreys
24
3
5
1
Itawamba
59
3
32
2
Jackson
267
6
40
1
Jasper
48
1
0
0
Jefferson
20
0
0
0
Jefferson Davis
35
1
2
0
Jones
159
2
11
0
Kemper
64
3
14
1
Lafayette
89
3
35
0
Lamar
111
2
1
0
Lauderdale
365
23
85
14
Lawrence
46
0
1
0
Leake
219
2
0
0
Lee
71
4
5
0
Leflore
164
17
30
7
Lincoln
143
11
47
7
Lowndes
58
2
4
1
Madison
251
8
30
5
Marion
75
7
14
2
Marshall
44
2
0
0
Monroe
161
16
84
14
Montgomery
29
1
0
0
Neshoba
205
4
19
0
Newton
87
0
1
0
Noxubee
73
0
9
0
Oktibbeha
51
3
9
3
Panola
39
2
0
0
Pearl River
175
20
38
6
Perry
27
1
0
0
Pike
149
7
12
4
Pontotoc
18
2
1
0
Prentiss
32
1
20
1
Quitman
15
0
0
0
Rankin
194
5
6
0
Scott
339
0
10
0
Sharkey
5
0
0
0
Simpson
47
0
2
0
Smith
76
4
20
2
Stone
22
0
0
0
Sunflower
55
2
0
0
Tallahatchie
11
1
0
0
Tate
42
0
1
0
Tippah
56
10
0
0
Tishomingo
7
0
1
0
Tunica
35
2
12
2
Union
19
1
2
0
Walthall
32
0
0
0
Warren
74
2
1
0
Washington
77
3
4
1
Wayne
23
0
0
0
Webster
19
1
0
0
Wilkinson
69
7
5
2
Winston
44
0
0
0
Yalobusha
20
0
0
0
Yazoo
139
1
1
0
Total
7,212
281
825
110
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.