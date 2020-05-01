May 2, 2020

Almost 400 new cases in state, no change in Panola

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 1:29 pm Friday, May 1, 2020

Today MSDH is reporting 397 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 20 new deaths (11 of these deaths are from past weeks, based on investigation into death certificate reports). Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 7,212, with 281 deaths.

The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 454.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453. NOTE: The Hotline has new hours, and is now available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 148 8 25 4
Alcorn 10 1 0 0
Amite 29 0 1 0
Attala 109 0 26 0
Benton 12 0 1 0
Bolivar 102 7 13 1
Calhoun 52 3 23 3
Carroll 58 1 2 0
Chickasaw 75 8 22 6
Choctaw 13 1 0 0
Claiborne 23 0 0 0
Clarke 55 3 10 2
Clay 42 2 0 0
Coahoma 64 3 1 0
Copiah 108 1 1 1
Covington 67 0 0 0
Desoto 293 4 2 1
Forrest 219 12 21 6
Franklin 16 1 0 0
George 14 1 0 0
Greene 5 1 0 0
Grenada 32 0 14 0
Hancock 62 5 7 3
Harrison 177 6 1 1
Hinds 496 8 14 4
Holmes 153 9 27 2
Humphreys 24 3 5 1
Itawamba 59 3 32 2
Jackson 267 6 40 1
Jasper 48 1 0 0
Jefferson 20 0 0 0
Jefferson Davis 35 1 2 0
Jones 159 2 11 0
Kemper 64 3 14 1
Lafayette 89 3 35 0
Lamar 111 2 1 0
Lauderdale 365 23 85 14
Lawrence 46 0 1 0
Leake 219 2 0 0
Lee 71 4 5 0
Leflore 164 17 30 7
Lincoln 143 11 47 7
Lowndes 58 2 4 1
Madison 251 8 30 5
Marion 75 7 14 2
Marshall 44 2 0 0
Monroe 161 16 84 14
Montgomery 29 1 0 0
Neshoba 205 4 19 0
Newton 87 0 1 0
Noxubee 73 0 9 0
Oktibbeha 51 3 9 3
Panola 39 2 0 0
Pearl River 175 20 38 6
Perry 27 1 0 0
Pike 149 7 12 4
Pontotoc 18 2 1 0
Prentiss 32 1 20 1
Quitman 15 0 0 0
Rankin 194 5 6 0
Scott 339 0 10 0
Sharkey 5 0 0 0
Simpson 47 0 2 0
Smith 76 4 20 2
Stone 22 0 0 0
Sunflower 55 2 0 0
Tallahatchie 11 1 0 0
Tate 42 0 1 0
Tippah 56 10 0 0
Tishomingo 7 0 1 0
Tunica 35 2 12 2
Union 19 1 2 0
Walthall 32 0 0 0
Warren 74 2 1 0
Washington 77 3 4 1
Wayne 23 0 0 0
Webster 19 1 0 0
Wilkinson 69 7 5 2
Winston 44 0 0 0
Yalobusha 20 0 0 0
Yazoo 139 1 1 0
Total 7,212 281 825 110

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
