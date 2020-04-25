State of Mississippi executive orders and proclamations relating to COVID-19

Timeline of proclamations and executive orders issued by the Governor’s office since the beginning of the pandemic in Mississippi:

March 14 – Governor issues a proclamation declaring a State of Emergency exists in Mississippi as a result of COVID-19 outbreak.

March 26 – The Mississippi Sate Department of Health announced new and expanded measures to increase testing and data analysis to identify regions and localities that are at a higher risk for transmission of COVID-19 and to provide more location-specific restrictions and limitations of movement and social interaction to combat the virus in those regions and localities.

April – Governor issues executive order instituting a statewide Shelter in Place effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, and remaining in full force and effect until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

April 17 – Governor issues executive order extending the Shelter in Place with certain additional exceptions, until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

April 24- Governor announces that a measured and strategic plan to reopen the economy is essential to the health, safety, and well-being of Mississippi residents, and in consultation with the State Health Officer, there are certain business operations and healthcare activities that can safely resume under the limitations set forth. A Safer at Home order shall be effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27, and shall remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

A listing of the Governor’s executive orders, and the full versions of each order is available here.