MSDH update for Saturday, April 25
|Today MSDH is reporting 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 12 new deaths. Forty-seven of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen by 4 to 405. Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,718, with 221 deaths.More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.
The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This includes nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.
Batesville curfew ending Monday; stores will be allowed stay open later
Batesville’s citywide curfew established two weeks ago by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen will be lifted at 8 a.m.... read more