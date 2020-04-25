April 26, 2020

MSDH update for Saturday, April 25

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 10:59 am Saturday, April 25, 2020

Today MSDH is reporting 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 12 new deaths. Forty-seven of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen by 4 to 405. Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,718, with 221 deaths.More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi’s case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This includes nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams 109 7 17
Alcorn 9 0 0
Amite 23 0 1
Attala 80 0 14
Benton 9 0 0
Bolivar 94 7 13
Calhoun 48 3 22
Carroll 15 1 0
Chickasaw 56 4 16
Choctaw 13 1 0
Claiborne 18 0 0
Clarke 44 3 9
Clay 32 2 0
Coahoma 54 2 1
Copiah 68 1 1
Covington 45 0 0
Desoto 263 4 1
Forrest 181 7 16
Franklin 16 1 0
George 11 1 0
Greene 4 1 0
Grenada 27 0 14
Hancock 59 5 7
Harrison 158 6 1
Hinds 412 7 11
Holmes 100 5 24
Humphreys 14 3 1
Itawamba 33 1 13
Jackson 237 6 38
Jasper 32 1 0
Jefferson 8 0 0
Jefferson Davis 22 1 0
Jones 116 0 9
Kemper 40 0 1
Lafayette 87 3 31
Lamar 85 2 0
Lauderdale 284 19 67
Lawrence 30 0 1
Leake 149 1 0
Lee 72 5 4
Leflore 131 15 27
Lincoln 136 8 45
Lowndes 41 2 2
Madison 186 5 10
Marion 57 5 13
Marshall 41 2 0
Monroe 123 9 49
Montgomery 18 1 0
Neshoba 119 2 1
Newton 58 0 1
Noxubee 45 0 1
Oktibbeha 46 3 6
Panola 36 2 0
Pearl River 148 14 28
Perry 25 1 0
Pike 133 5 8
Pontotoc 18 2 1
Prentiss 29 1 18
Quitman 14 0 0
Rankin 162 5 5
Scott 240 0 8
Sharkey 4 0 0
Simpson 38 0 2
Smith 58 3 18
Stone 22 0 0
Sunflower 51 2 0
Tallahatchie 11 1 0
Tate 38 0 1
Tippah 51 7 0
Tishomingo 7 0 0
Tunica 34 1 12
Union 14 1 1
Walthall 27 0 0
Warren 45 2 0
Washington 77 3 4
Wayne 19 0 0
Webster 16 1 0
Wilkinson 68 7 5
Winston 38 0 0
Yalobusha 17 0 0
Yazoo 120 1 0
Total 5,718 221 599

 

 
