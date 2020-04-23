Updated numbers from MSDH for 4/23

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, the Mississippi Department of Health reports there were 5,153 number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 38 in Panola County. The state began keeping the coronavirus data on March 11.

Panola County showed 1 new case.

The total number of deaths announced at Thursday’s update (numbers counted through Wednesday) was 201, up 8. In Panola, there have been just two deaths attributed to coronavirus.

MSDH also began reporting the number of cases and deaths by race last week. Statewide, of the 5,153 reported cases, some 2,718 have been black or African-American, 1,756 have been white, 456 were reported as other, and 223 remain under investigation.

In the death column, the state lists 126 as black or African-American, 73 as white, and 2 as other.

In Panola County, the data shows the 38 cases broken down as 30 black or African-American, 6 white, and none under investigation. Both deaths in Panola have been black or African-American.

The data is available each day about noon on the website of the MSDH.

Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to announce Friday whether he will extend the state’s Shelter in Place order past Monday, April 27. Until then, Batesville will remain under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew with limits on numbers of customers in stores, and all businesses except Love’s Travel stop closed during those hours.