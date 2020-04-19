North Panola Basketball’s Cedquavious Hunter to Transfer

By Johnathan Williams

North Panola’s basketball team will take a stunning blow next year as their leading scorer, Cedquavious Hunter, announced earlier last month that he will be transferring to another school at the end of the school year. Hunter, who is an upcoming junior, has not decided on what school he wants to attend yet ,but has said his frontrunners are Cordova and Arlington High School. Both schools are located in Tennessee.

“I feel like it is a better choice for me because the schools I want to go to get looked at way more than North Panola did.” Hunter said in an interview.

Hunter currently has one scholarship offer from California State University at Bakersfield. Hunter led the team in scoring both of his years as a cougar, averaging 21 points a game in his career. He would help lead the cougars to the quarterfinals of the 3A MHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs in his sophomore year but would fall to Houston 80-69.

Although Hunter is looking to transfer this year, he will not forget the relationships he has made with his teammates, coaches, and community along the way. “ I want to thank Coach Yancy and the rest of the coaching staff for pushing me everyday to be a leader and a better player on and off the court.”