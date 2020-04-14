Gov. Reeves says schools will remain closed rest of semester
News Release
Misssissippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced schools will remain closed through the remainder of the semester.
Schools were tentatively closed through April 17 in the state. Reeves said educators should continue distance learning while they remain closed.
“To every teacher that’s gone above and beyond in these trying times, thank you,” he said.
He said the thought of the young kids has made the decision tough on him, but the emergency ultimately deemed it not safe to reopen schools.
A ‘Reopen Mississippi’ task force will work to kickstart the economy once the state is ready to reopen. A representative from each part of the state will be on the board, led by Joe Sanderson of Sanderson Farms.
Reeves also discussed the latest efforts to combat COVID-19 as well as deadly Easter Sunday storms that ripped through the state.
He says the families he met with in tornado-ravaged areas are devastated, but resilient.
“The Mississippi spirit that unites us is strong,” he said.
