State Covid-19 cases make big jump; Panola County has small uptick

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday 257 new cases of coronavirus In Mississippi Wednesday and nine additional deaths, bringing the state’s total cases to 2,260 with 76 deaths.

In Panola County, there are 2 new reported cases, for a total of 21 confirmed cases.

The MSDH also reported data on outbreaks in long-term care facilities or nursing homes Thursday. According to the department, “Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak.”

There are 44 outbreaks in nursing homes in 31 counties across the state.

From the Clarion Ledger in Jackson:

Broken down by race, as of Wednesday night, 52% of black Mississippians have tested positive, compared to 35% of white Mississippians. “Other” makes up 12%, according to MSDH.

Of those who have died from the virus, black Mississippians make up 71%. White Mississippians make up 29%.

Fifty-six children in the state currently have coronavirus. As of Wednesday at 6 p.m., 11 children ages 1-5 had tested positive while another 13 children, ages 6 to 10, tested positive. Thirty-two children, ages 11-17, have tested positive.

Two children under 18 have been hospitalized.

Those in the 60-69 age bracket make up the largest number of hospitalizations in the state, with 127 cases.

With 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Hinds County has the most cases in the state. DeSoto currently has the second highest number with 150.

Jefferson Davis County reported four cases Thursday, bringing the total counties to 81 of 82 with cases. Issaquena is now the only remaining county in the state that does not have confirmed coronavirus cases.