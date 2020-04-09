April 11, 2020

  • 64°

State Covid-19 cases make big jump; Panola County has small uptick

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:41 am Thursday, April 9, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday 257 new cases of coronavirus In Mississippi Wednesday and nine additional deaths, bringing the state’s total cases to 2,260 with 76 deaths.

In Panola County, there are 2 new reported cases, for a total of 21 confirmed cases.

The MSDH also reported data on outbreaks in long-term care facilities or nursing homes Thursday. According to the department, “Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak.”

There are 44 outbreaks in nursing homes in 31 counties across the state.

From the Clarion Ledger in Jackson:

Broken down by race, as of Wednesday night, 52% of black Mississippians have tested positive, compared to 35% of white Mississippians. “Other” makes up 12%, according to MSDH.

Of those who have died from the virus, black Mississippians make up 71%. White Mississippians make up 29%.

Fifty-six children in the state currently have coronavirus. As of Wednesday at 6 p.m., 11 children ages 1-5 had tested positive while another 13 children, ages 6 to 10, tested positive. Thirty-two children, ages 11-17, have tested positive.

Two children under 18 have been hospitalized.

Those in the 60-69 age bracket make up the largest number of hospitalizations in the state, with 127 cases.

With 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Hinds County has the most cases in the state. DeSoto currently has the second highest number with 150.

Jefferson Davis County reported four cases Thursday, bringing the total counties to 81 of 82 with cases. Issaquena is now the only remaining county in the state that does not have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 27 1 2
Alcorn 6
Amite 10 1 1
Attala 17
Benton 5
Bolivar 57 3 2
Calhoun 13 1
Carroll 7
Chickasaw 20 2 1
Choctaw 9 1
Claiborne 3
Clarke 12 1 1
Clay 14
Coahoma 35 1
Copiah 27
Covington 7
Desoto 150 1
Forrest 71 2 1
Franklin 8
George 5
Greene 1
Grenada 10
Hancock 37 3 2
Harrison 96 3 2
Hinds 203 2 2
Holmes 31 3
Humphreys 7 1
Itawamba 7
Jackson 122 5 1
Jasper 10
Jefferson 4 1
Jefferson Davis 4
Jones 19 1
Kemper 13
Lafayette 26 1
Lamar 24 1
Lauderdale 99 5 3
Lawrence 8
Leake 22
Lee 40 2
Leflore 32 4 1
Lincoln 32 2 2
Lowndes 18
Madison 88 2 1
Marion 16 1
Marshall 26 1
Monroe 24 1 2
Montgomery 13 1
Neshoba 17
Newton 8 1
Noxubee 5
Oktibbeha 35 1 2
Panola 21 1
Kepearl River 73 4 2
Perry 14 1
Pike 35 1 1
Pontotoc 14 1
Prentiss 10 2
Quitman 12
Rankin 85 2
Scott 43 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 6
Smith 16 1
Stone 5
Sunflower 32 1
Tallahatchie 3
Tate 19
Tippah 41 6
Tishomingo 2
Tunica 17 1 1
Union 6 1
Walthall 16
Warren 10 1
Washington 46 2 2
Wayne 6
Webster 13 1
Wilkinson 37 3 1
Winston 17
Yalobusha 11
Yazoo 47 1
Total 2,260 76 44
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE