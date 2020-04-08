April 11, 2020

State coronavirus numbers still on rise; Panola Co. holding steady

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 10:51 am Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Panola County has remained at 19 positive tests for coronavirus, with one death, in the morning update of statewide numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“We really think that number is going to go higher based on information I have from this morning,” said Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud, noting that there are many local people suffering with symptoms who are waiting on test results.

In the update, 88 new cases have been added to the states total making it 2,003.

Statewide, 8 new deaths have also been added, making it 67 people having died from coronavirus complications.

There are 41 long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks across the state.

20,370 individuals in Mississippi have been tested.

 

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks
Adams 25 1
Alcorn 6
Amite 7 1 1
Attala 15
Benton 5
Bolivar 54 2 2
Calhoun 13 1
Carroll 7
Chickasaw 17 2 1
Choctaw 9 1
Claiborne 3
Clarke 10 1
Clay 11
Coahoma 32 1
Copiah 19
Covington 7
Desoto 144 1
Forrest 59 1 1
Franklin 5
George 5
Greene 1
Grenada 8
Hancock 32 2 2
Harrison 88 3 2
Hinds 178 1 2
Holmes 27 3
Humphreys 6 1
Itawamba 5
Jackson 111 5 1
Jasper 4
Jefferson 4
Jones 15 1
Kemper 11
Lafayette 26 1
Lamar 19 1
Lauderdale 84 5 3
Lawrence 6
Leake 15
Lee 40 2
Leflore 28 4 1
Lincoln 26 1 2
Lowndes 17
Madison 83 2 1
Marion 14 1
Marshall 24 1
Monroe 19 1 2
Montgomery 12 1
Neshoba 13
Newton 7 1
Noxubee 5
Oktibbeha 30 1 2
Panola 19 1
Pearl River 60 3 2
Perry 14 1
Pike 33 1 1
Pontotoc 13 1
Prentiss 10 2
Quitman 12
Rankin 79 2
Scott 34 1
Sharkey 3
Simpson 6
Smith 15 1
Stone 4
Sunflower 27 1
Tallahatchie 3
Tate 18
Tippah 37 4
Tishomingo 1
Tunica 17 1 1
Union 6 1
Walthall 15
Warren 9 1
Washington 41 2 2
Wayne 5
Webster 13 1
Wilkinson 33 3 1
Winston 16
Yalobusha 11
Yazoo 38 1
Total 2,003 67 41
