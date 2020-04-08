State coronavirus numbers still on rise; Panola Co. holding steady

Panola County has remained at 19 positive tests for coronavirus, with one death, in the morning update of statewide numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“We really think that number is going to go higher based on information I have from this morning,” said Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud, noting that there are many local people suffering with symptoms who are waiting on test results.

In the update, 88 new cases have been added to the states total making it 2,003.

Statewide, 8 new deaths have also been added, making it 67 people having died from coronavirus complications.

There are 41 long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks across the state.

20,370 individuals in Mississippi have been tested.

