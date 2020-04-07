On this date in 1798 Mississippi became part of America

This is good information from Hunter Estes at mspolicy.org

On this day, in 1798, Mississippi took a major step forward. In joining the United States, we were partnered to a fundamentally revolutionary idea. Through self-government and republican rule, our nation was making history. As we look back on this story, well over 200 years down the line, it is remarkable to understand the challenges that were faced, the hurdles that were overcome, and the incessant march, to which we are still committed, which centers around constantly seeking to better uphold the freedoms that we committed to in 1798.

