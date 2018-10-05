Obituaries 10/5/2018

Sue Blouin

Sue Blouin, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was the beloved wife of Jon, mother of Beth Rutkowski (Bob), Beverly Blouin, and Rebecca Blouin, grandmother of Matthew and Luca Davidorf, Sarabeth and Susannah Rutkowski.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 6 at 2 p.m. at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Rd, Decatur, GA 30033. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Please direct your gift In Memory of Amanda Sue Blouin for the Winship Pancreatic and Liver Oncology Fund. You can give online at https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/memorial-gifts.html.

Sue Tunson Brassell

The funeral services for Ms. Sue Tunson Brassell will be held Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh M.B. Church, in Courtland.

Pastor Carl Brown will officiate. Burial will be in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sat. Oct. 6, 2018 at Cooley’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. til 5 p.m.

John Grady

SARDIS – John Grady, 83, died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 7 at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion M. B. Church in Sardis. Interment will follow in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Visitation will be held before the service 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He is survived by one son, Robert Edward Grady of Milwaukee.

Felix Cauthen Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Ryan Hunter Minyard

BOLIVAR, Tenn. – Ryan Hunter Minyard, 24, formerly of Como, died Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Bolivar Medical Center in Bolivar.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 4, at in the Sardis Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home. Interment followed in Friendship Cemetery in Como.

Hunter was born on July 19, 1994 in Jackson to Lisa Renee Harbin of Moscow, Tenn. He was employed as an installer for Frost Well Company in Bolivar.