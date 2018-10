Jessie James Ramsey

SENATOBIA – Jessie James Ramsey, 80, died Saturday, September 22, 2018, at North Delta Hospice in Southaven. He was the father of Sharon Tucker and Jessie Ramsey, both of Como.

Funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 30, at Independent-Tyro M. B. Church in Senatobia. Interment followed in Lewis Chapel Cemetery in Senatobia.

Felix Cauthen Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Ramsey was a farmer.