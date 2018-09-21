South Panola football documentary to air

By Myra Bean

The storied past of South Panola football will be the first documentary aired by Bash Brothers Media out of Jackson in its “Between the Pines” series.

The premiere is set for Saturday and Sunday, October 13 and 14 on WMC (NBC) Channel 5. “The University of South Panola (USP)” trailer is located on http://www.bashbrothersmedia.com/betweenthepines/.

Between the Pines is the series that the Bash Brothers put the together starting in early 2016. They came to Batesville a couple of weeks and interviewed former and current players, coaches and other community members. They worked to capture why football reigns supreme in not only Panola County but all of Mississippi.

Deshea Townsend said in the documentary, “One of the highlights of my career was to be able to talk about my high school on the national stage.”

The country started taking notice of South Panola in the string of undefeated seasons between 2003 and 2008. They rose to national prominence after posting 89 straight wins. Now, the program sits at No. 5 on the all-time winning streak list.

In 2010 the team saw its dream come true after being named National Champions. The state honored them with a South Panola Day at the capitol in Jackson.

For the novice or the non-sports person, this documentary captures what football means to people in Mississippi and in the south. Long after men have stopped playing, they relive their glory days in the stories they hand down to sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and friends.

In the annals of The Panolian and beyond, the notoriety these ball players have bought to this county will forever live on in history. The fights they had on the gridiron to prove they were the men to beat will never be forgotten.

This documentary catches that spirit through eyewitness accounts of what and how football has changed, enhanced or added to their lives. Many times it is an emotional journey as the speakers remember when. Jon Wiener showed a lot of talent in getting people to express themselves.

The documentary will appear across the state on the following television stations:

Jackson : WLBT Channel 3 | 9 PM (NBC), 11 AM (NBC)

Biloxi: WLOX Channel 13| 10:30 p.m. (CBS), 4 p.m. (ABC)

Hattiesburg: WDAM Channel 7 | 9 p.m. (NBC), 4 p.m. (ABC)

Columbus: WCBI Channel 4 | 12 p.m. (CBS), 7 p.m. (My MS)

Meridian: WTOK Channel 11 | 4 p.m. (MyTOK2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Memphis: WMC Channel 5 (NBC) | TBD.