Sardis holding on to EO building..

Emergency Management Director Daniel Cole spoke to the Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen in a special called meeting Thursday morning.

The Town of Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen seemed a little skeptical of signing ownership of the Emergency Operations Center building in Sardis over to Panola County.

Emergency Management Director Daniel Cole approached the board in an informational capacity Thursday morning about what the building is used for, who is housed in it and how much upkeep and maintenance have costs the first 10 years of a 25-year lease.

Cole estimates the county has spent upwards of $200,000 on repairs and enhancements and expect to spend as much or more the next 10 years. The building was the old Sardis Armory and was built in 1964.

The 911 Dispatch Center was moved there last year. There is also an ambulance bay.

Cole said the Panola County Board of Supervisors sent him to talk to the Sardis Board and explain if the board is spending so much on upkeep, why are they leasing.

The Sardis board members pulled up the contract which states that upkeep of the building was part of the lease agreement.

Some rumors were going around that Panola County was going to use the building as collateral for a loan.

Alderman at Large Michael Price asked if that was true. Cole said he knew nothing about that.

“I love being in Sardis,” Cole said. “Personally, I think we need to be here. We are not caught up in the hustle and bustle of traffic. We can get anywhere we need to be. If there is an earthquake and the dam breaks, we can continue to operate.”

Members of the Panola County Board of Supervisors sent word through a couple of the Aldermen and Cole will attend the October 2 Sardis City board meeting.