Obituaries 9/20/2018

Liam Michael Anthony

Liam Michael Anthony, infant son of Michael Eugene and Maggie Lauren Willis Anthony of Batesville, died September 13, 2018 at Baptist Women’s Hospital in Memphis.

There will be a graveside service held for baby Liam at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at Crowder Cemetery in Crowder. Rev. Derrick Berry will officiate. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of arrangements.

Edna Marie Gray

POPE – Edna Marie Gray, 75, died Monday, September 17, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation is planned for Friday, September 21, 2018 at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Kevin Crofford officiating. Burial will be in Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

She was born May 26, 1943 to the late Guy B. and Bessie Shields Taylor. She had a diverse work career which ranged from being a hairdresser in Batesville to being a caregiver.

Margaret Saxton Haltom

BATESVILLE – Margaret Ellen Saxton Haltom went home to be with her Lord at the age of 79 on September 17, 2018 at the Oxford Health and Rehab Center in Oxford.

A memorial service was held Thursday, September 20, at First United Methodist Church of Batesville. Internment followed the service in Magnolia Cemetery. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville had charge of arrangements.

Margaret was born July 2, 1939, in Yazoo City, to the late William Herman Saxton and Annette McRaven Saxton. She was a life long member of First United Methodist of Batesville.

She graduated from Mississippi University for Women with a B.S degree in English and went on to teach school in Hattiesburg. After the family moved back to Batesville and bought a family retail clothing store, Shackeroff’s, she became a business owner.

Susan Wilkins Tindall

BATESVILLE – Susan Faye Wilkins Tindall, age 49, passed away at her home near Batesville, September 19, 2018. She was the wife of Daniel Tindall.

Services for Susan will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Sardis Lake Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sardis Lake Baptist. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. Rev. Kevin Crofford will officiate. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of arrangements.

Susan was born December 19, 1968 to Doris Williams Wilkins and the late Jimmy Wilkins in Baytown, Texas. Susan was a homemaker and a member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church. Above all else in life, Susan cherished her family and grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her loving family including her husband Daniel Tindall of Batesville; her children, Stacy Marie Bovee, Jauna Shay Brinson, Justin Wayne Brinson all of Enid, and Roman Gabriel Tindall of Batesville; her mother, Doris Williams Wilkins of Enid; her siblings, Shelia Durham of Oxford, Sandy Anderson of Courtland, Terry Wilkins of Enid, and 8 grandchildren in which she adored.

Lucie Mae White

SENATOBIA – Lucie Mae White, 70, died Friday, September 14, 2018 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 22 at 12 p.m. at Hunter Chapel M. B. Church in Como. Visitation will be held Friday, September 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home who has charge of arrangements.