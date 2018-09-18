September 18th, 2018 Obituaries

Sadie Marie Deaton

Sadie Marie Deaton, age 86, died at her home near Batesville Monday, September 10, 2018. Marie was the widow of William Nelson Deaton Jr.

The family will hold a private memorial service for her at a later date.

Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Maurice “Sonny” Ellis

CROWDER – Maurice “Sonny” Ellis, 89, died Friday, September 14, 2018 at his residence. He was the widower of Margaret Ruth Ellis.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Wells Funeral Home with interment in Crowder Cemetery.

Sonny was born November 27, 1928 in Quitman County to the late Ora Parrish and Joe Frank Ellis. He was a member of the Enon Baptist Church. Sonny worked at Bunge in Marks for many years.

Virginia Dorah Waldrip Metts

COMO – Virginia Dorrah Waldrip Metts, 86, died Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven.

Mrs. Metts was born on October 27, 1931 in Lafayette County to the late Maye Russell Waldrip and Clinton Waldrip. She was a member of Laodicea Primitive Baptist Church in Lafayette Springs.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 16, at Laodicea Primitive Baptist Church with Bro. Calvin Ward officiating. Interment followed in Lafayette Springs Cemetery.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jacob David Ray

BATESVILLE – Jacob David “Jake” Ray, age 18, passed away Saturday evening, September 15, 2018, from injuries received in an auto accident in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Jake was born February 19, 2000 in Southaven, MS to David Duane Ray and Karon Brewer Tutor. Jake was full of life and was a recent 2018 graduate of North Delta School, and was presently attending Northwest Community College in Senatobia, studying Pre-Engineering. Earlier, while growing up, Jake enjoyed playing video games and hunting and fishing, but later, he took a great love for music. He also enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends. Jake worked part-time after classes at NAPA in Sardis.

Jake has a loving family that will always cherish his loving spirit, they include his mother, Karon Brewer Tutor and her husband, Bill of Courtland, MS; father David Duane Ray of Courtland, MS; sister, Madeline Ray of Courtland, MS; brother, Caleb Ray of Courtland, MS; grandparents, Kathy Gordon Brewer and her late husband Eddie of Enid, MS; Elbert and Judy Ray of Courtland, MS, Tony and Betty Tutor of Courtland, MS; three aunts, Angela Barnett and husband Tim of Courtland, MS, Joann Patterson of Courtland, MS, Kim Pierce and husband Jay of Batesville, MS; uncle, Alex Ray of Courtland, MS and numerous cousins and extended family.