Shooting, break-in reported during holiday

By Jeremy Weldon

The City of Batesville enjoyed a relatively peaceful July 4th holiday with only two serious offenses reported by the Police Department.

Assistant chief Kerry Pittman said police received a call concerning shots fired from a moving vehicle Tuesday evening on Martin Luther King Dr., and an officer passed a speeding car matching the description soon after.

Once the vehicle was stopp ed and the occupants questioned, the officer arrested Jemela Taylor, 41, of Batesville, and charged her with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawfully discharging a weapon.

Taylor was reportedly shooting at another individual, but Pittman said those details are not yet available because police continue to investigate.

On the night of July 4th, police responded to a call of a break-in at Magnolia Rental on Hwy. 51 South. Pittman said burglars entered the business after breaking a window and left with an undetermined amount of equipment and other goods.

That investigation will also continue.

PIttman said officers had safety checkpoints across the city during the holiday period, issuing a few tickets for violations.