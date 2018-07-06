Pet Contest deadline today

The Panolian is sponsoring its annual Cutest Pet Contest. Deadline is today at 3 p.m. for entries.

If there are not enough entries, deadline will b extended until Wednesday, July 11 at noon.

This contest is for any pet the owner deems cute.

There is no charge to enter. Just bring by The Panolian or email to tosh.pierce@panolian.com.

The entries will be printed in The Panolian and the public will have a chance to buy votes at 25 cents each. No limit to how many times they can vote.

All proceeds from the contest goes to The Panola County Humane Society.

So get your cute pet picture in whether pig, snake, llama, cat, goat dog, or chicken. Entry form is on another page in this edition of The Panolian or come by the office at 363 Highway 51 North, Batesville.