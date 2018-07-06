Old Panola Road to be closed for improvements

Old Panola Road will be closed for improvements beginning Monday, July 16, the Panola County Board of Supervisors learned this week.

Engineer Stephen Gray told the board the high-traffic road will be closed from Curtis Rd. to Viney Creek Rd., while the work is being complete. Elliot & Britt Engineering has handled the State Aid project since supervisors chose the road for repair and improvement last year.

The contract calls for 100 days of construction, and Gray said he expects the road to be closed about that length of time, but added that adverse weather conditions, or other unforeseen delays could lengthen the closure by a few weeks.

Just one residence will be affected by the one-mile road closure, but many people who live north of the Tallahatchie River, especially those with homes west of Hwy. 51, will find their commute a little longer as they will have to use Hwy. 51 from Batesville to Ballentine or Barnacre Rds. to access that portion of the county.