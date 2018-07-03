Obituaries 7/3/2018

Charlie Clinton Baker

COURTLAND – Charlie Clinton Baker died peacefully at his Courtland home surrounded by his children and family, MONday morning, July 2, 2018. He was 82.

Mr. Baker was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Courtland. He was married to Pattie Sue Baker for 52 years before her death in 2015.

Mr. Baker’s passion was being with his family, whom he advised on a wide variety of matters on a regular basis, whether they listened or not. He also greatly enjoyed his membership at Rocky Branch/Lovejoy Hunting Club where he gave domino lessons almost daily for many years.

Mr. Baker also loved working his vegetable gardens. He was a Methodist.

He is survived by a son, Charlie Gaines Baker (Melissa) of Courtland; a daughter, Susan D. Baker of Dallas; a brother, Rev. Clay Baker of Courtland; a sister, Bennie Baker Gaines of Courtland; a grandson, Gaines Brennan Baker; and a granddaughter, Sarah Ashton Baker, both of Courtland; and a slew of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Baker was widely known in North Mississippi because of his longtime work as a pest control technician for Redd Pest Control. His son recalled that upon retirement Mr. Baker had a coat-hanger fashioned into a ring that held more than 500 keys to the homes of his customers.

“He killed bugs from Clarkdale to Crenshaw and over to the Lafayette County line,” Gaines Baker said. “We were always proud that so many people trusted daddy with the keys to their homes, and he didn’t have any of them marked. He just knew what key went where.”

The younger Baker said his dad’s influence in Panola County probably accounted for his being elected county prosecuting attorney in 1992. “I’m pretty sure a lot of folks thought they were voting for him that first election,” Baker said.

The family will receive visitors at Eureka Methodist Church Wednesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. A service will be held at 11 p.m. at the church, and Mr. Baker will be laid to rest in the family’s private cemetery in a cedar casket handmade by his son, and finished on Father’s Day of this year.

Memorials should be made to the Eureka Private Cemetery fund at either First Security Bank, or at the law offices of Gaines Baker on the Downtown Square.

Ethel Davis

BATESVILLE – Ethel Davis, 50, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 1, at Cooley’s Mortuary. Pastor Tori Dixon and Apostle Calvin Dixon officiated. Interment followed in Eureka Cemetery.

Davis was born January 30, 1968 in Batesville to George Rufus Young and Eva Louise Houston Young. She was a homemaker and a member of The Place of Reconciliation Church.

David L. Walker

BATESVILLE – Attorney David L. Walker, 62, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at his home. He was the husband of Anne Finch Walker.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 2, at Wells Funeral Home

The interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery.

David was born March 10, 1956 in Mayfield, Ken. to the late Charles Walker and Eva Walker Langston. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1978 to 1982. Following his honorable discharge, David received his law degree from the University of Mississippi and began practice in 1985. In 1997, he was on the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association, and has been a public defender of Panola and Tate Counties for 29 years.