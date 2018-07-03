Citizens ask supes to fight for librarian

By Jeremy Weldon

SARDIS – A group of concerned citizens, mostly from Como, appeared before the Panola County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Monday, asking the board to intervene in the proceedings of the First Regional Library system, particularly in the matter of the recent firing of Alice Pierotti from the Como library.

The group of citizens was led by Abner Young and Martha Garrison, who spoke for the group. They are concerned about the May firing of Pierotti by the new director of the regional library board. The citizens began a letter-writing campaign more than a month ago, and have prepared a petition with 216 signatures for the library board.

First Regional Library directors met in Hernando last month, but would not hear from citizens on the matter, saying that the firing was personnel-related and thus did not have to be discussed in an open meeting.

Rarely, if ever, has the replacing of a librarian drawn so much protest, but Pierotti was much more than a librarian for the town. She served as the de facto Chamber of Commerce, and was a goodwill ambassador for Como. She is credited with starting a long lists of community activities, organized with “all of Como” in mind, according to Young.

Garrison asked the board to “use your considerable influence” on the First Regional board to have them reverse the decision to fire Pierotti, and reinstate her as town librarian.

Pierotti has decided to appeal her firing, has retained an attorney, and is scheduled to appear before the library board on July 19 for a hearing.

“Please do something, whatever you can, to have Alice brought back to the library,” Young said. “She would be a terrible loss for Como and all of Panola County.”