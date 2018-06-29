Obituaries 6/29/2018

Jessie Earl Banks

Crowder – Jessie Earl Banks, 80, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at his home.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Crowder Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Jessie was born on October 20, 1937 to the late C. D. and Lessie Davis Banks in Calhoun City. During Jessie’s lifetime he worked as a mechanical engineer. He was of Presbyterian faith.

Ethel Davis

BATESVILLE – Ethel Davis, 50, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 1, at 3 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Pastor Tori Dixon and Apostle Calvin Dixon will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, June 30, at Cooley’s Mortuary from 10 to 5 p.m.

Interment will follow in Eureka Cemetery.

Davis was born January 30, 1968 in Batesville to George Rufus Young and Eva Louise Houston Young. She was a homemaker and a member of The Place of Reconciliation Church.

Darius Terrell Lloyd Glover

COMO – Darius Terrell Lloyd Glover, 29, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at his residence.

Funeral services will be Sunday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at Hammon Hill M.B. Church in Senatobia. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home, who has charge of arrangements. Family time is from 3 to 6 p.m.

He was the son of Felisa Lloyd and Michael Glover of Como.

Willie Beatrice James

Willie Beatrice (Bea) Pickle James, 94, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the Tallahatchie General Hospital Nursing Home in Charleston.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Enid Oak Hill Cemetery in Enid.

Rev. Truman Scarbrough officiated. Wells Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Willie Bea was born August 19, 1923 to the late Robert Calvin Pickle, Sr. and Alva Wells Pickle in Enid.

She was a homemaker and a member of Enid Methodist Church.

Marvell Kuykendall

BATESVILLE – Marvell Kuykendall, 58, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Quitman County as the result of a car accident.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Asa M. B. Church in Courtland. Pastor Louis Wilson Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Kuykendall was born July 17, 1959 in Batesville to Irene Kuykendall Griffin of Batesville and the late Jimmy Griffin.

He was a 1978 graduate of South Panola High School and a member of Spring Hill Asa.

William Lonzo “W.L.” Lott

William Lonzo “W. L.” Lott departed this life in the loving company of his family Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

He was born in Grenada, Mississippi, May 10, 1934 as the youngest of three children to Clarence and Annabelle Lott. He lived in Grenada until 1955 when he moved to Batesville, Mississippi, with his bride, Carol Jean Spraberry Lott, and their infant son, Criss, to begin a career in the grocery business. For the next eighteen years, he worked as a butcher, learning the craft of his trade and honing his skills as a businessman. During that time, the young family grew to include another son, Dennis, and two darling daughters, Laci and Tabitha.

Mr. Lott then realized his dream of entrepreneurship. He launched a series of businesses in Batesville and the surrounding area which came to include several convenience stores and a hardware store. Although a masterful “horse trader” with a head for numbers, he most enjoyed working with the public. He was never too busy to help a customer, and he made good service his stock-in-trade.

Mr. Lott’s desire to always do his best extended even to his hobbies. He collected no fewer than six street rods over the years and was especially fond of a 1934 Buick that won “Best in Show” on more than one occasion. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson trike to and from Grenada and to Ridgeland on occasion.

Despite work and family commitments, Mr. Lott was also devoted to his community. He was a faithful member of the Batesville Church of Christ for many years, and he served as a Wahabi Shriner and Master Mason member of Panola Lodge #66. He and Carol Jean were also ardent supporters of the Delta Street Rods, often offering to cook catfish for the car club and its guests at the annual Father’s/Labor Day car show.

His greatest legacy, however, was as the family patriarch. Although a big man whose physique alone was imposing, he had a gentle soul and a kind spirit. He always took the time to listen, sympathize, and support his family – no matter the source or size of the problem. He unfailingly gave the love he received, and more. He will be missed as deeply as he was loved.

Mr. Lott was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Annabelle Lott; his wife, Carol Jean Lott; his daughter, Tabitha Lott; his daughter-in-law, Peggy Lott; and his sister, Motel Todd.

He is survived by his sister, Claudine Beck; sons Criss and Dennis Lott and their wives, Deneise and Kathy Lott, respectively; his daughter and son-in-law, Laci and Ernie Capwell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Teresa and Mike Philly; brother-in-law Lamar Spraberry; grandchildren, Brett Lott, Tyler Lott, Courtney Capwell Darby, Taylor Capwell Elliott, Chris Lott, Will Ashford, Shelby Nunnelley, Caroline Lott, Turner Lott; and great-grandchildren, Slater and Sydney Elliott, Lane and Taylor McMillen, Sophie and Gracie Vego, Ayden and Ella Ashford.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 29 at the Batesville Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Sardis Lake Christian Camp.

Betty Jean Matthews

BATESVILLE – Betty Jean Martin Matthews, 78, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. She was the widow of William Harold Matthews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park. Mr. Hal Johnson and Mr. Doug Kimble officiated.

Betty was born February 4, 1940 to the late Lance Martin and Gladys Young Martin in Batesville.

She was a homemaker and a member of Central Academy Church of Christ.

William Lester Shultice

William “Bill” Lester Shultice, age 67, passed away Sunday morning, June 10, 2018 at the North Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was the husband of Nancy Shultice.

There was a memorial service honoring Bill Tuesday, June 12, in Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Dr. Paul Middleton officiated.

Bill was born February 14, 1951 to the late Rollin A. and Dolores Cruz Shultice in Agana, Guam.

Bill was a quality control engineer at Borg-Warner in Water Valley for 30 years.

He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fixing things, working in his yard, fishing, grilling for his family, and camping.

He also loved traveling and riding his motorcycles. Most of all, Bill enjoyed teasing and making his grandchildren laugh.

Those Bill leaves behind to cherish his loving memory include his wife of 46 years, Nancy Webster Shultice of Batesville; two sons, Wade Lester Shultice (Amber) of Starkville and Wesley Adam Shultice (Tonya) of Batesville; one sister, Dorothy Ruth Shultice of Sinajana, Guam; four grandchildren, Madison and Kamden Shultice, Ava Quay and Alivia Jolee “A. J.” Shultice.

Sherry Ann White

SENATOBIA – Sherry Ann White, 58, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Sherry was born October 21, 1959 in Tunica to the late Alton and Jessie White. She was member of Wyatte Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Wyatte Baptist Church with Bro. Scott Rogers and Bro. Brad Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Wyatte Baptist Church.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ida Dell Williams

COURTLAND – Ida Dell Williams, 41, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Courtland.

A visitation was held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Wells Funeral Home.

Ida was born September 27, 1976 in Memphis to Jody “JoJo” McDonald Byars of Memphis and the late Roy Smith.

Ida was a homemaker.

Rev. Kevin Williams

Rev. Kevin Lemans Williams, 45, departed this life for an everlasting life with Christ, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. He was the husband of Rachel McKinney-Williams and father to Morgan, Johnathan and Joshua Williams of Sardis.

He was the son of Julius and JoAnn Jones Williams and the brother of Byron and Jeremy Williams, all of Oxford. He was the humble Pastor of Mclvor Creek M.B. Church of Sardis. God saw fit he was born October 26, 1972 and that his work here was done on June 26, 2018.

The celebration of a life well lived will be held Saturday June 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at New Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis. Visitation will be at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville, Friday, June 29, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family will receive guests from 4 to 6 p.m. He was a man who lived to serve others before self as God would have us all to do.

Rev. Williams attended the University of Mississippi where he majored in broadcast journalism. He delighted in his former days as a sports anchor for the campus TV station and radio host/DJ for the local radio station known as Q93.7.

Most recently he was well known in the sports community as a sports writer for Olehottytoddy.com and Rebel Nation Magazine which allowed him to make connections all over the world. His greatest accomplishment however was serving as a humble servant for God.

He was baptized, married and received his call to ministry while serving at New Rock Hill M.B. Church under the guidance of God and Rev. Charles Richard Becton. He served as a deacon and later Associate Minister.

God’s assignment for him was later revealed when He placed him as the shepherd to lead the flock at Mclvor Creek M.B. Church in Sardis, where he served for six years before God decided that his task here on earth was complete. He loved his family, he loved his church but most importantly he loved God and God loved him.