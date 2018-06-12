South Panola school registration dates

Parents/guardians may register their child for the 2018-19 school year at the school the student will attend at the dates below from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. School grades and addresses are listed below. Anyone who is unable to register their child during the dates below, may do so anytime throughout the summer, but office personnel will be working summer hours so please call ahead of time to make sure office personnel will be on hand to assist you.

Parents/guardians of students should bring TWO proofs of residency and a state issued photo ID to the front office of the school to complete registration/declaration of residency.

All incoming seventh graders at Batesville Junior High School and Pope School must have a Certificate of Immunization Compliance Form 121 – showing proof of Tdap shot on file before starting the 2018-19 school year.

To schedule an appointment to obtain Form 121, call the Panola County Health Department at 563-4616. If the Tdap shot was obtained at a pharmacy/doctor’s office, bring proof of shot to the health department to obtain Form 121.

The locations and dates for registrations are:

Batesville Elementary School (K-1st grade), 110 College St., June 11-15

Batesville Intermediate School (2nd-3rd grades), 200 College St., June 18-22

Batesville Middle School (4th-5th grades), 509 Tiger Dr., July 16-19

Batesville Junior High School (6th-8th grades), 507 Tiger Dr., July 16-20

South Panola High School (9th-12th grade), 601 Tiger Dr., June 11-15 and July 16-19

Pope School (K-8th grade), 1110 Main Street, Pope, June 11-15.