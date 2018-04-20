Couple works together to apprehend trespassing suspect

By Ashley Crutcher

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an unknown individual trespassing and riding an ATV around individual homes and in the woods.

Deputy Charles Cranford responded to Hwy. 315 in Sardis for a report of someone trespassing. The resident advised he received a call from his neighbor stating an individual was riding an ATV on their property.

According to the report, the suspect and his wife grabbed a gun and went outside to see the suspect driving into the woods in their front yard. The resident shot several rounds into the air to get the subject to stop and turn off his light.

According to the report, the suspect had on a head lamp and the resident could not tell if the suspect had a weapon due to the light from the head lamp blinding the resident.

The wife got into the resident’s side-by-side to assist her husband since it was determined that the suspect had a weapon. The residents held the suspect at gun-point until deputies arrived on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.

Missouri resident reported to Deputy House he was passing a school bus when someone on the school bus threw a bottle and busted his front windshield on his RV.

The resident advised he has spoken with the South Panola School District who advised him to send them the bill to replace the windshield.

April 6

• Meadow Ln. resident reported to Deputy Darryl House two individuals were cutting her grass. According to the report, the resident advised one individual was using a weedeater too close to her vehicle and broke the back left glass out of the vehicle.

• Deputy James Wheatley responded to Windover Dr. to recover two pitbull dogs that were being neglected.

According to the report, the dogs were chaned up without food or water. The Panola County Humane Society supplied food for the animals.

• Hentz Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers an individual took a side-by-side for a test drive and never brought it back.

According to the report, the suspect sold the vehicle to an individual.

April 7

• Sardis Fire Department requested the assistance of Investigator Terry Smith for a fire on Hw. 315 West in Sardis.

The property renter advised he has lived at the residence for approximately 16 years and was away from the residence when he received a call notifying him that his residence was on fire.

• Atkins St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy House the suspect got mad at her because she was moving out.

According to the report, the suspect stole two 32” TVs and six pairs of Jordan Tennis Shoes and poured bleach on the resident’s and her children’s clothes.

• Deputy House spoke with a Bethlehem Rd. resident who stated the suspect jumped on him because he asked the suspect when he was going to pay him for the speaker he got from him.

According to the report, the speaker is worth approximately $150.

• McClyde Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy House an individual threatened to beat her up.

Another resident reported, after Deputy House responded to the residence for a second time, the suspect threatened to shoot him.

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy he returned home and noticed the driver door mirror and left rear tail light had been broken on his 2009 Ford Ranger.

April 8

• Investigator Smith spoke with a resident who advised an indvidual was at his house. According to the report, a witness, who the suspect was staying with at the time, reported finding the suspect’s wallet with the resident’s deed to a vehicle.

The resident checked his home and noticed his property deed was also missing.

• Lafferty Rd. resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen her neighbor’s dog attacked her dog while in her front yard. The resident advised she had to take her dog to the vet to be treated for injuries.

According to the report, the dogs were going into the resident’s yard, growling and had no sign of collars on.

April 9

• Windover Dr. resident reported to Deputy Tommy Crutcher his tractor was sold without his permission.

• Deputy Chantryce Morris was conducting a driver’s license check point in Sardis when a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed. Deputy Morris asked for the driver’s license and was given an ID number which advised the driver was an unlicensed driver.

Deputy Morris observed a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance known to be marijuana as the driver exited the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged with possession.

• Jones Rd. resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams she was being harassed by an individual. According to the report, the suspect has been sending her messages and following her about a man.

Deputy Williams advised the suspect of the complaint and stated for her to cease from contacting the resident.

• Sanders Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Morris her “babbydaddy” stole her title and put her vehicle in his name. The resident advised she paid a tow company $100 to tow her vehicle to her residence because the suspect would not give her the keys to the vehicle.

The resident advised she took two tires off of the vehicle once it got to her residence. According to the report, the suspect came in her yard put the two tires back on and left with the vehicle.

April 10

• Victory Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe she is being harassed by the mother of her boyfriend’s children.

April 11

• Hwy. 310 West, Como resident reported to Deputy House an unknown subject came into his yard and stole his zero turn lawn mower.

• Hadorn Rd. resident reported to Investigator Tyler Mills she noticed someone had went through her vehicle but nothing appeared to be missing.

April 12

• Deputy Harold Lewis spoke with a Sarah resident who reported her live-in boyfriend hit her in the head with a bottle.

According to the report, the resident stated the suspect had a knife in his pocket and was planning to kill his baby in the resident’s stomach.

Due to no marks or bruises, no arrest was made. The suspect voluntarily left for the night. The resident advised she would pursue charges and was instructed on when to pick-up the paperwork.

• Ballentine Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Cranford an individual was inside her home and would not let her in.

According to the report, Deputy Allen crawled through a window and opened the door before searching the home to find it empty. The resident advised she wanted to press charges.

• Old Panola Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers a wrecker service was supposed to transport a 1966 Dodge Polara to the residence but never made it.

The resident advised he has contacted the wrecker service but never gets a response.

• East St., Como resident reported to Deputy John Still someone stole a 12/6 Hydraulic dump trailer from his property.

The resident reported a another incident to Deputy Still stating someone took a torchand removed the front hub and rear end on his 1997 Dodge.

The sheriff’s department received three reports of motor vehicle accidents with only one resulting in an injury.