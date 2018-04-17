Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 9

Russell Ckye Nabors, 10673 Hwy. 41, Pontonoc, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert Earl Jaco, 24 CR 3080, Oxford, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tonya Evette Weathersby, 523 Woodland Rd., Batesville, was charged with careless driving, DUI refusal, and open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Randy Cordale Gardner, 194 Williams Dr., Tutwiler, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and felony shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jerry Callicutt, 150 E Carlee St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

James Andrew Jones, 1765 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnny Orville James, 1109 A Central Academy Rd., Batesville, was charged with burglary of a commercial building and has a hold.

Winter Nichole Swope, 205 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 10

Latisha Vonkeisha Scott, 1096 William Dr., Tutwiller, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Latoya Dominiquie Walker, 7762 US Hwy. 49 East Apt. 1, Tutwiller, was charged with felony shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Sherrie Ann Phillips, 260 Levee Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt, and no child restraint. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Nathan Lynn Melton, 703 Willowview, LaVergne, Tenn., was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 11

Bonita Diane Turner, 3249 CR 229, Coffeeville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Larry Gene Turner Jr., 3249 CR 229, Coffeeville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leigh Ann Sides, 2994 A Cole Springs Rd., Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Randy Lynn Tiner Jr., 1333 Lee Master Rd., Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Grady Wade Fletcher Jr., 9139 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Meledy Lynn Sanderson, 217 Water St., Quitman, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 12

Fred Dewayne Curry, 15 McCloud Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Matthew Ladale Powell, 39786 West Sam Arnold Loop, Ponchatoula, LA was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Clifford Earl Boyd, 206 Line St., Senatobia, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jeandre Johnson, 445 W Fourth St., Hattiesburg, was charged with a probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Steven Maurice Toliver, 1354 Mason Rd., Batesville was arrested on a child-support lock-up order. The case will be heard in Quitman County Chancery Court.

Jimmy Neal Calvery, 119 Muscadine Dr., Senatobia, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Crystal Gayle Woods, 150 Peeler Rd. Apt. 2, Covington, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michele Leigh Gallagher, 2581 Ray Bluff Rd., Millington, was charged with shoplfiting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 13

Gregory Lee Hamilton, 175 Shannon Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bobby Ray Canada, 307 William Stokes St., Crenshaw, was charged with the sale of a controlled substance, crack cocaine. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Randy Randale Morris, 6079 B Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Demetrias Tremange Henderson, 2173 McKellarwood Circle Apt. 7, Memphis was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Micheal Lashune Young, 616 Sycamore St., Como, was charged with no driver’s license, open container, disorderly conduct failure to comply, public drunk and loud music. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

April 14

Felisha Shenta Hunt, 187 Milam Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antonio Kentrell Boyce, 890 Smart Rd., Como, was charged with speeding, no driver’s license, littering, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathon Antwon Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eugene Gwin Jr., 605 East Court St., Water Valley, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

April 15

Ronnie Robinson Jr., 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jonathan Devonte Cosby, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with diregard for traffic lights, no driver’s license, no insurance, and felony possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Roman DeJuan Smith, 9718 B Hwy 51 S., Courtland, was charged with DUI refusal, no driver’s license, and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Alisha Helen Lantrip, 19 Harmon Circle, Batesville, was charged with DUI second. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.