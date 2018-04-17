Lady Tigers overcome 10-point deficit

By Myra Bean

Grenada fastpitch did not make it so easy on South Panola Thursday night it its own Strikeout For Cancer (SOFC) game. They used a nine-run second inning to take a 10-0 lead into the top of the third quarter. However, the Lady Tigers used the last five innings to chip away at the lead and win going away 12-10.

A five-run sixth inning gave the Lady Tigers the firepower they needed to tie the game and take the 11-10 lead.

Ma’Kayla Ales started the rally on a bunt and beating out the throw to first. She stole second and then scored on Chloe Morgan’s single RBI.

Morgan scored after stealing second on a hard single to center field by Bailey Russell.

Russell scored on Alli Cummins’ single RBI and advanced to second. Haven Dulin doubled to get on base and advanced to third on Cummins’ hit to pull within one run, 10-9.

South Panola tied the game and took the lead while KJ Hentz was at bat. Dulin and Cummins scored on a passed ball before Hentz grounded out for the first out.

Morgan tripled to get on base in top of the seventh and scored on Russell’s sac-fly for the final run of the game for the 12-10 win.

South Panola finally got on the board in top of the third. The Lady Tigers committed five of their eight errors in the first two innings.

Morgan got on base on an error and scored an unearned run on an error for the Lady Tigers’ first run. The error revenge continued as Russell reached first on an error and scored on Hentz’s sac-fly to cut the Grenada lead 10-2.

The Lady Tigers dug into Grenada’s lead a little more with four runs in top of the fifth. Three runs were aided by the three RBI bases-clearing triple to right field by Hentz. The triple drove home Russell, Dulin and Cummins who cut the lead to 10-5. Russell walked to get on base while the other two singled. Hentz scored on an error by Grenada for the 10-6 Grenada lead.

The Lady Tigers played Lake Cormorant last night in non-conference action. Tonight they travel to Oxford for the final district and game of the regular season.

South Panola starts playoffs Friday against the No. 3 team in division 3 which looks to be Starkville (7-8-1). The final brackets have not been published as of press time.