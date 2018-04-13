Sheriff: Deputies receive reports of bizarre events in the county

By Ashley Crutcher

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls, some drug related, leading to bizarre events within the county.

On April 1, Lt. Bill Furniss responded to Scott Rd. for a welfare check on a driver. Upon arrival, Furniss noticed the driver acting like she was lost and impaired.

Furniss approached the vehicle the driver was attempting to drive away. Furniss advised her to stop to which she replied she didn’t know him, she was almost home and was not stopping.

Furniss managed to get the driver to hand over the keys. Furniss asked the driver if she knew where she was and she advised she was in Coldwater and her house was just up the road. The driver provided a paper ID from Tenn. which came back revoked and the tag on the vehicle was switched.

The driver was placed into custody and advised the deputy needed to wear gloves to search her vehicle. According to the report, Furniss located a change purse containing several needles and a crystal-like substance. The resident was transported to the Panola County Jail and tested positive for ecstasy, cocaine, and methamphetamines.

A Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Investigator Mills that a suspect beat on his daughter’s bedroom window and forced it open. According to the report, the resident advised the suspect was yelling about having been raped and that the guy was behind her with a gun and was going to kill everyone. The suspect was transported to the hospital but refused treatment.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received approximately 48 calls from Panola County residents requesting the assistance of Sheriff Deputies from March 22 to April 5.

March 22

• Cotton Plant Rd. resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe she and her husband got into an argument and he grabbed her shirt, struck her in the face with a closed fist and dragged her across the yard by her hair. According to the report, an individual broke up the altercation and the suspect got into a vehicle drunk, drove down the road and wrecked.

March 24

• Deputies Steven McLarty and Chuck Tucker responded to Laferty Rd. for a report of trespassing and a missing four-wheeler. The resident advised the suspect came onto her property and stole a four-wheeler.

The deputies spoke with the suspect who advised the four-wheeler has been in his garage for a month. According to the report, further investigation revealed tire tracks from where the four-wheeler was taken from and the motor was still warm as if it had recently been running.

The suspect was placed in custody and requested that someone get his medication from his residence. According to the report, McLarty went to retrieve the house key from the suspect’s pockets and found a green and gold pipe with what appeared to be marijuana inside in the suspect’s front right pocket and located a second pipe in the home.

The items were placed in evidence and the suspect was transported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

• Baker Rd., Courtland resident reported to McLarty he has not been at his residence in over a month and advised when he returned he discovered the home had been broken into. According to the report, the residence was trashed, a dryer was missing and someone spray-painted the walls throughout the home.

March 27

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Deputy Terry Anderson he was sitting on his porch when an individual came onto his property and cut his right front tire. According to the report, when the resident ran off his porch the suspect ran back to her vehicle and drove off. The resident advised he just wants the suspect to fix his tire.

March 28

• Deputy Charles Cranford responded to Nash Rd. where the resident advised no one called 911 and continued to state she was going to bed. Dispatch received a second call from the residence an hour later. The resident advised again that everything was fine. According to the report, an individual and her four-year-old daughter walked up and advised she called as the daughter stated “my daddy hit my mommy.”

The individual stated the suspect accused her of putting something in his drink and an altercation ensued where the suspect struck the individual in the head twice, according to the report. Cranford attempted to speak with the suspect but he refused to unlock the door and step outside. The individual and her daughter received a ride to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department where she advised she wanted to press charges.

• Rock Hill Rd., Sardis resident spoke with Cranford stating his girlfriend and cousin got into a fight. The resident advised when he arrived home he noticed two broken windows in the home and dents throughout the residents.

According to the report, the resident heard a lot of banging and observed a dark colored car pulling out of his driveway.

March 29

• Victory Rd., Courtland resident reported to Cranford her boyfriend threatened her stating he would “ shoot her in her face with his gun.”

Cranford and Deputy Jeremy Hailey searched for the weapon but were unable to locate it. Two witnesses confirmed the suspect’s statement. The resident wanted to press charges.

• Major Willie Harris spoke with a Warren St., Como resident who advised she was on Compress Rd. when she saw the suspect coming toward her vehicle. According to the report, the suspect attempted to stike the resident in her head while her son was in the vehicle.

March 30

• Bibbs Rd. resident reported to Deputy Renfroe his black 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was missing.

March 31

• Hwy. 6 West resident reported to Deputy Chris Watson someone stole his tools. The resident advised he believed a particular individual stole the items.

• Deputy Tommy Crutcher responded to Sanders Rd., Sardis for a report of a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, the driver advised he was test driving the vehicle after he put an alternator in it when he heard a pop from under the dash and saw white smoke. The driver stated he and his son got out of the vehicle and ran and advised when he turned around the vehicle was in flames.

• Hwy. 51 North resident reported to Crutcher the suspect came to her residence and as soon as he entered he attempted to grab the resident’s phone and shoved her down on the couch. The resident advised she wanted to press charges and get a restraining order on the suspect. Crutcher located the suspect and advised him not to go back to the residence.

• Deputy Maurice Market responded to Shiloh Rd. where the resident advised her boyfriend pulled a gun and pointed it at her. According to the report, the suspect was threatening to do bodily harm towards the resident.

• McNeely Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Anderson the suspect came into his yard picking on him. According to the report, the suspect has done this in the past. The resident wanted to press charges.

• Oxford resident reported to Deputy Eugene Flowers she was driving a red 2017 Nissan Rogue with two other passengers when she asked one passenger to get out of the vehicle. According to the report, the suspect hit the side of the vehicle, the windshield and top of the hood causing damages of approximately $2,000 to the vehicle.

• Deputy Tripp Williams was dispatched to Hwy. 51 North, Courtland, where the resident reported she noticed someone tried to break into her white 2011 Ford F150. The resident observed pry marks on top of the passenger door. No items were reported missing.

April 1

• Deputy Market was dispatched to Farrish Gravel Rd. in reference to a rape. According to the report, the resident and her husband got into an argument and the resident got out of the vehicle at Wal-Mart and began walking to a friend’s house in Marks. The resident advised she cut through a wooded area and was picked up by a stranger.

The resident stated the suspect pulled over and began to mess with her when she noticed a video camera in the vehicle. The resident advised she told the suspect she was not that kind of lady. The resident was transported to Panola Medical where she advised she didn’t want treatment or a rape kit done.

• Wildwood Dr. resident reported to Deputy Harold Lewis she and some family members were headed to her in-laws residence on Liberty Hill Rd. and drove by her ex-husband’s residence on Eureka Rd. where the ex-husband was outside with their kids. According to the report, the ex-husband ran to the front of his Jeep and pointed a gun at the vehicle passing by.

• Cline Rd., Sardis resident reported to Renfroe he has a conservatorship over his mother and advised an individual requested to bring a minor child to visit with his mother, but he told them no.

According to the report, the individual took the child to see the mother anyway and was turned away by the resident’s sister. The sister later received threatening messages from the minor’s mother who threatened to kill the resident and his sister.

• Deputy Flowers responded to Old Panola Rd. where the resident advised he has a suspect on camera spraying weed killer on her grass. According to the report, the video shows a white male opening the gate and spraying a substance on the grass and the resident’s camera. The resident was asked to bring a copy of the video to court with him.

• Deputies Flowers and Watson responded to Lucious Taylor Rd. for a report of a vehicle rollover. Upon arrival, the deputies observed a blue Sedan overturned with no driver in sight. The deputies ran the license plate and responded to Old Panola Rd., but were unable to make contact with the driver.

• Coles Point Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen he noticed the 1992 Manta Ray boat and trailer missing and advised he was told an individual had taken the boat.

According to the report, the resident contacted the suspect who advised he was not going to bring it back or pay any money owed on the boat. The resident advised the boat was pledged to First National Bank as he co-signed on a loan with the suspect.

A second individual contacted the resident stating she had the boat and would not return it. The boat and trailer are register to the resident and valued at approximately $4,500.

• Pine Lake Dr. resident reported to Deputy Allen his building was broken into and he was missing approximately $2,500 worth of property.

• Sardis Lake Dr. resident reported to Deputy Allen someone went into his white 2008 Ford Ranger and stole approximately $1,900 worth of property.

• Investigator Tyler Mills spoke with a Lucious Taylor Rd., Como resident who reported the suspect stole a phone and ring from his house.

• Hwy 35 South resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy he was messaging an individual, who is married to another man, and stated he deleted the messages because he did not want to get involved in her marital dispute. According to the report, the individual’s daughter saw the messages and told the individual’s husband and a dispute broke out.

The resident was advised by his employee that the individual’s husband was looking for him stating he was going to “plant him where his brother is buried.” The resident advised the husband was fired due to the incident and believes he will seek revenge.

• Summer Dr. resident reported to Deputy Allen she was awakened by the sound of two dogs barking and attacking an opossum in his front yard. The dogs ran away as the resident opened his door. The resident advised approximately 3:30 a.m. the dogs returned and attacked “Polly”, an older female dog on his front porch.

The resident stated he had to take Polly to the vet for deep lacerations to her front leg and rear inner thigh which cost $200. Deputy Allen patrolled the area but was unable to locate the dogs.

April 3

• Deputy McLarty responded to Robison Rd. where a Lafayette Deputy advised two individuals were arguing and the female was asked several times to leave the property. According to the report, the individuals advised they are getting a divorce. The resident advised the female kicked in his door.

The female subject stated the resident threatened to kill himself and she was just checking on him. The Lafayette Deputy advised the female was the aggressor and made threats to family members who arrived on the scene. The female subject was arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Herron Subdivision, Courtland resident reported to Deputy Allen she noticed the front windshield on her 2017 Nissan Sentra had been busted. Allen observed two places where it appeared as if a large stone was thrown at the window.

April 4

• Deputies Cranford and Hailey responded to Pope-Water Valley Rd. where the resident reported she was sitting in the floor when the suspect punched and kicked her. The resident stated the suspect was screaming and accusing her of sleeping with everyone. The resident advised she wants to press charges.

• Deputies Allen and Furniss conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota truck that did not have any tail lights or a license plate. According to the report, the driver appeared nervous and advised he did not have anything in the vehicle other than a few knives.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and K9 “Adar” was deployed and alerted Deputy Allen to a backpack.

Deputy Allen located an eye glass case containing a large amount of small zip lock bags, a set of scales and a crystal-like substance. The passenger was released and the driver was transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Deputy Watson spoke with a Humphrey Ave., Crowder resident who advised the suspect followed her and her friend. The resident stated she got out of the car to see what the suspect wanted and he then struck her.

• Hernando resident reported to Investigator Smith a John Harmon Rd. resident was beating and abusing his dog.

Investigator Smith contacted the individual who advised the resident was an employee who had recently been fired. The individual advised the resident has posted on facebook comments claiming he beats his dog, his third wife left him a year ago, and asked someone to pretend they are her boyfriend and stop by his office.

According to the report, the post states she is looking for a big guy that preferably open carries and also states “pay is negotiable.”

• Pinelake Rd. resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers he has gotten several prank calls from individuals pretending to be collectors trying to repossess his vehicle. According to the report, there have been several reports concerning prank phone calls. The resident was advised to hang up and not converse with the callers.

• Hentz Rd. resident reported to Deputy Renfroe some dogs were in her chicken pen and killed 25 of her chickens. The resident stated two smaller dogs ran off while the German Shepard continued to chase chickens. The owner of the German Shepard was advised to put the dog in a pen due to the vicious dog ordinance.

• Deputy Williams responded to Pine Lake Dr. where a bench saw, chain saw and generator were recovered. The resident advised he purchased the items and believed they were stolen so he showed the items to the owner who confirmed they were his.

April 5

• Main St., Courtland resident advised he and his wife are not getting along and wanted to leave and advised it was a bad situation for their baby to be in. Investigator Beavers advised him to get legal council for the custody of the child.

• Chickasaw Rd. resident reported to Deputy Harold Lewis her son was playing when he observed a man loading their dog into a brown GMC truck. Deputy Lewis spoke with a young man at another Chickasaw Rd. residence who advised he knew nothing about the brown truck loading up the dog.

• Hammond Hill Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Crutcher that someone shot a street light out on his property.

Crutcher observed the globe that was laying on the ground which appeared to have a hole in it that was made by a .22 or pellet. Crutcher stated in the report there was a storm in the area the night before which could have caused the globe to fall.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

March 30

• Vehicle struck a deer on Curtis Rd.

• Vehicle backed into another on Crouch Rd.

• Driver fell asleep and ran into a ditch on Old Panola Rd.

March 31

• Vehicle side-swiped another on Blackjack Rd.

• Vehicle struck a tree on Eureka Rd. An injury was reported.

• Vehicle fire occurred on Shiloh Rd.

April 1

• Vehicle overturned on Bynum Rd. An injury was reported.