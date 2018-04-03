SP lose big to DeSoto Central

By Brad Greer

With all of their grit and never-say-die attitude not withstanding, the South Panola Tigers’ failure to find that timely hit in key situations arose again Friday against DeSoto Central.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out but could not produce a run as Jaguar reliever Gabe Moore retired the next two hitters to preserve a 7-2 DeSoto Central victory.

South Panola (6-10), limited to four hits by four Jaguar pitchers, scratched across their only runs in the fourth to cut the deficit in half after DeSoto Central put up four runs two innings earlier.

Mari Boyd’s first of two singles on the day got the fourth inning started for South Panola. After a line out produced the first out, Blaine Ware drilled a double past third base into the left field corner to put runners at second and third.

Bowen Williams followed with a flare into shallow left field to dive in both runs. Williams then advanced to second on a wild pitch but was left stranded as the next two batters struck out to end the inning. Nathan Herron accounted for the other Tiger hit with a sixth inning single.

Caleb White took the pitching loss by giving up four runs on eight hits in three innings. Chris Brown tossed a scoreless fourth inning of relief while Brandon Phelps finished out the contest with three innings of work, surrendering three runs on four hits and fanning three.

DeSoto Central (13-4) produced four runs after two outs in the second as Kamren James delivered the key hit with a two-run single. Blaze Jordan, one of the top 100 freshmen in the nation, followed with a RBI double.

The Jags added three insurance runs in the seventh off Phelps as Chris Compton roped a two-run double to center before Dylan Hale added his teams’ fourth double of the game to drive in the final run.

DeSoto Central (JV)-9 South Panola-3

A six-run fifth inning turned out to be the deciding factor as the Jaguars came away with the win.

South Panola plated all of its runs in the first as Denver Brown, Gage Heath and White singled in consecutive at-bats. Nathan Walls scored a run in a courtesy-running role. Keshaun Lantern provided a double.

Graydon Gullick, Boyd and Walls all saw time on the pitchers mound.

South Panola will be back in action today as they host Columbus in a 5 p.m. district varsity only game.

Thursday the Tigers will host Columbus in a double header for senior night at 4 and 6 p.m.

Three Tiger seniors will be honored in between games.