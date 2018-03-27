South Panola fastpitch to honor two people during SOFC game

The South Panola fastpitch softball team will host its annual Strike Out For Cancer game in conjunction with the Grenada fastpitch team Thursday.

The games will start with the middle school at 4 p.m. The Jr. Varsity will follow and end with the varsity game.

Each year, the team picks someone to sponsor. The funds go to the individual or families represented.

This year, the team will honor Maranda Anderson and Leslie Lancaster.

Maranda Anderson is 33 years old and was diagnosed with lung cancer January 10. She has never smoked a day in her life.

The cancer developed from her Rheumatoid arthritis that she has battled over 10 years. She has limited “small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)” which only around 15 percent of lung cancer cases account for this type. It grows quickly and often spreads to the other organs rapidly.

She is married to her high school sweetheart and they have three young girls: 7, 5, and 3-years-old. They were a two income family that is now down to one income as she began an aggressive plan of chemotherapy and the medical bills are already building up.

The family is still unsure if the chemotherapy will work. Right now with a limited SCLC diagnosis, the median survival rate is around 16-24 months, with only 14 percent at a five-year survival rate.

With the survival rates so low, she needs all the help she can get to be able to stay at home with her girls. The girls have had their world turned upside down along with the entire family.