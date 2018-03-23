No arrests made in death

By Jeremy Weldon

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby confirmed Thursday that no one is being held in the county jail in connection with the death of a Como man, Chris Davis, 24.

Reports say the scene of the man’s death was chaotic late Sunday night (18th) with more than 250 people converging on the scene at an apartment complex in Como.

Panola County sheriff’s deputies assisted the overwhelmed Como Police Department to secure the scene while the Mississippi Highway Patrol took charge of the investigation.

At least one man was taken into custody and interviewed on Monday, reports say, but there have been no arrests.

Davis, an employee at Tier Rack in Sardis, was found dead by police in the apartment of his children’s mother. They had been called to the scene by neighbors when shots were fired about 11 p.m.

According to his mother, Madra Davis of Sardis, her son had gone to the apartment to pick up his children. With him was his aunt, and she had taken the children from the apartment when police arrived.

Mrs. Davis said the slain man’s four-year-old daughter had used Facetime to call her father, and asked him to come get her because another man staying in the apartment had struck her.

Reports are murky about what happened when Davis got the apartment, but the children were apparently in the apartment when their father was shot.

His mother said the deceased was shot four times in the back and once in the back of the head. He was found lying face down in the living room.

Reports were not attainable at press time, but the Highway Patrol’s investigation seems to have found the shooting was justified under the home invasion provision.

“I’m going to bury my son first, then I’m going to get some answers,” Mrs. Davis said Thursday. “I want to talk to the district attorney and if I don’t get some answers I’m going to Jackson to see the attorney general.”

Davis’ funeral is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the North Panola High School auditorium.