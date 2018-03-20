Sardis Board selects engineering firm

By Myra Bean

The Sardis City Board convened Friday to open bids for engineering services to administer Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) spending in the city.

David Evans and Associates, an Oregon-based engineering company with a Gulfport office, was awarded the grant after board members opened three bids and rated them on qualifications, capacity and experience.

David Evans was chosen over Elliot and Britt and Cook Coughlin.

Also on the agenda for the special called meeting were discussion of the shared agreement between the city and the use of school property. This is not a done deal yet.

The board spoke of meeting to draw up rules and regulations of who can take advantage of the facilities on behalf of the city.

The main concern was who would be responsible for insurance if outside entities use the facilities reserved through the city.

By the faces of most of the board members, they were reticent to sign this agreement. There did not seem to be many who wanted to take it on. Mayor Lula Palmer took notes and questions that board attorney Tommy Shuler will need to answer before board members are ready to give their approval.

Questions include: Can city equipment and labor be used during an event? Will event coordinators supply their own security, which is always required? Whose insurance will be responsible for liability?

The board met again Monday to discuss creating a tourism coordinator position through the Panola Partnership office, the Mayoral Health Council and to revisit rezoning-bills of exception litigation.

Monday, the board voted to dissolve the Mayoral Health Council which brought the shared agreement idea forward. The agreement would increase health insurance, according to city clerk Jeanne Poole.

Panola Partnership executive director Joe Azar presented job requirements for the Tourism Coordinator position that is open in Sardis. He had some applications but wanted to keep the position open for other applicants.

In the other business on the agenda, they voted to ask John Lamar to be retained for litigation concerning the rezoning of 400 Highway 51 South, Sardis, from Industrial to C-2.