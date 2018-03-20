Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

March 12

Herman Joe Taylor, 204 Line St., Senatobia, was charged with violation of drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Mitzi Williams Appleton, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

George Lamar Ard, 325 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Justin Derell Wilson, 312 Percyville St., Sardis, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Brooklyn Camilla Jones, 1695 Ramen Rd., Jackson, was charged with contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tameka Shae Lamar, 410 Dewberry St., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Taki Danniel Lee, 1243 A Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 13

Nichols Martin Roebuck, 299 Pecan St., Pope, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Eric Hollaman, 207 B Lester St., Batesville, was charged with DUI second, speeding and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 15

Tyler Gage Pruitt, 120 Walker Rd., Lambert, was charged with conspiracy, grand larceny, probation violation and burglary of an automobile. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Adren Denoid Taylor, 18942 Hwy. 315, Sardis, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Kristopher Shannon Jones, 7 Harmon Circle, Batesville, was charged with failure to comply with terms of drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kelsey Marie Ford, 70 Walker Bilbo Rd., Lambert, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Harvey Lee White, 137 Love Ave., Crowder, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

March 16

Eddie James Jones Jr., 1739 Gin Rd., was charged with possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ashley M. Anderson, 125 Waverly Cir., Senatobia, was charged with open container, careless driving and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Tiffany Monique Hall, 130 Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Allie Renee Gadd, 1087 Orwood Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Chiniqual Tashay Mitchell, 107 MLK 1-B, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Micheal Lashune Young, 616 Sycamore St., Como, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

March 17

Lavonzelle Hill, 414 Fredrick St., Sardis, was charged with violation of probation and larceny-less than trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville and Sardis Municipal Courts.

Willie Quadrelle Thomas, 211 Green Hill Cir., Sardis, was charged with speeding, no driver’s license, and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dillon L. Swaine, 8074 Hwy. 9 S., Pontotoc, has a hold for Southaven PD. The case will be heard in Southaven Municipal Court.

Peterrio D. Harris, 453 Taylor St., Batesville, was charged with contempt. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Teretha Renee Lano, 308 Warren St., Como, was charged with public drunk, improper equipment, and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

March 18

Jamaal Ahmad Ellison, 83 A Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Derrick Lamon Roberson, 1044 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court – failure to appear. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.