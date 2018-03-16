Spring Break abounds

By Myra Bean

Spring break abounds in Panola County and most of Mississippi.

Many families take this week to travel around the country for some family time while older children stretch their wings and travel without parents.

All the school districts, largest employers in the county, took the week off. School resumes Monday.

In town, churches had Spring Break rallies.

This week, there is a Fitness Camp at the National Guard Armory through tomorrow afternoon.

South Panola’s diamond teams are using the time to keep up their skills and training in spring break tournaments, but doing it in fun environments.

This week, the South Panola fastpitch team traveled to Orlando to enjoy a few days in the magical city while also participating in the KSA Softball Tournament.

The baseball team traveled to Biloxi to play in a tournament.

The Lady Tigers hosted the Battle in Batesville tournament which was cut short when a storm moved through the area Saturday morning.

The Friday afternoon and night games were played.

After the tournament was canceled, the team boarded the charter bus for the 10-hour ride further south.

They went to Magic Kingdom as their first stop on Sunday.

The KSA Tournament officials had an orientation on Monday along with practice at Bearcreek Park.

They played one game Tuesday against Episcopal and a doubleheader against Second Baptist of Texas on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers split with Second Baptist.

Today, they will play Naperville, Ill. at 9 and 11 a.m. They will leave Orlando Saturday and will be home Sunday.

The baseball team played Jackson Prep and St. Martin Wednesday and Seminary yesterday.

They will return home today.