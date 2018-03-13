SP drops close game to Southaven; bounces back to defeat O.B. by one

By Brad Greer

When playing any competitive sport, your opponent is always willing to take any advantage of mistakes – whether it bewether it being mental of physical.

Southaven did just that Thursday as the visiting Chargers took advantage for four South Panola errors and three Tiger base running miscues in route to a 4-1 victory.

The loss overshadowed an outstanding pitching performance by South Panola starting pitcher Blaine Ware as the junior left hander surrendered two hits, one being an infield single, over 6 1/3 innings on the mound.

Ware gave up four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and issued four walk while hitting two batters.

Southaven took a 1-0 lead in the second before the Tigers plated their lone run in the fourth as Ware led off the frame with a double. Brandon Phelps followed with a single to drive in courtesy runner Chris Brown.

The Chargers broke the game open in the fifth with three runs on one hit and one Tiger error. South Panola left a runner at third base in the fifth inning, and first and second with one out in the seventh.

South Panola (4-3) collected five hits in the game with Ware leading the way with a single and double. Mari Boyd and Gehrig Griffin added singles.

South Panola-4 Olive Branch-3

South Panola looked dead in the water against Olive Branch Friday night. Trailing 3-1 in the seventh inning with two outs, the Tigers pulled out the dramatic victory as Bowen Williams delivered a full count walk-off single to drive in Nathan Herron with the winning run.

Dawson Griffin started the rally by reaching on a fielders choice. After Wes Morgan popped up for out number two, leadoff hitter Mari Boyd was hit by a pitch.

Three straight walks tied the game at 3-3 before Willams ripped a single between short and third off Gavin Mink, the third Olive Branch pitcher used in the inning, to score Herron.

It was Williams second walk off game winner of the season as the sophomore third baseman recorded a single in the Tigers 7-6 over Senatobia last Saturday.

“Their pitcher had thrown six straight balls and I swung at a bad pitch on a 3-1 count so he had to come with one pretty much down the middle on a full count. We had missed some scoring chances through out the game so it felt good to put a rally together at the end to win it,” said Williams

Caleb White (2-0) picked up the win in relief by pitching a scoreless seventh. Chris Brown tossed a solid six innings on the mound for South Panola with six strikeouts and three runs (two earned) while giving up six hits.

Olive Branch took a 1-0 lead in the third before South Panola tied things up in the fourth as Williams drew a one-out walk and later scored on a throwing error.

The Conquistadors added two runs in the fourth off a walk, error, infield single and suicide squeeze bunt to take a 3-1 advantage.

South Panola managed five hits in the game as Williams also doubled in the sixth. Mari Boyd added a double while Herron and Braydyn Lee adding singles.

Brandon Phelps and Blaine Ware drove in runs with walks in the seventh inning.

Olive Branch(JV)-7 South Panola-6

South Panola took an 6-1 lead after two innings but could not hold it as Olive Branch came from behind to earn the victory.

Brett Goss added a two-run single in the second while Dre’ Moore produced a two-run double in the first that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

White and Keshaun Lantern also singled and scored a run for South Panola. Denver Brown, Caleb Lantern, Nathan Walls and Blaine Cosby also scored runs.

South Panola will spend spring break at the Battle on the Beach as they take on Jackson Prep at 5 p.m. Wednesday followed by St.Martin at 7:30. The Tigers close out the week by taking on Seminary Thursday at noon.