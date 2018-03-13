Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

March 5

Odarius Travoy Rodgers, 5487 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Demarcus Antwan Miller, 130 North Fleet Ave., Sledge, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Ricky Merle Ivy, 459 Hagan Rd., Coldwater, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Grant Michael Cook, 504 McMaster Rd., Sarah, has a hold.

Micheal Reschell Strong, 25643 Hwy 35 N., Sardis, was charged with no insurance, DUI first and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk and trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 6

Elgean Porter, 241 Burton Rd., Senatobia, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Cynthia Jo Nolan, 1184 Morrow Rd., Courtland, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and had the bond surrendered. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Hunter Blake Leonard, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with three counts of petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Javonte Carane Garrett, 417 Taylor St., Como, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Alisha Helen Lantrip, 2266 Crouch Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failuter to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Kentrick Mcghee, 134 Patton Ln., Batesville was charged with domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 7

Donald Demirio Patrick, 1164 Elm Dr., Tunica, is a federal inmate.

Tyree Jay Dean, 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with trespassing and simple assault by threat. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Glen Smith, 3926 Springport Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Courtney Dionn-Mary Doss, 322 West Monroe, Greenwood, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 8

Derrick Deyvayne Turner, 200 E. Apt. E Lester St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for child support. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jonathan Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, has fiver years to serve. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jameshia Shantelle Jackson, 121 Johnny Loins #20, Como, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Wendy Jane Sullivan, 7523 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jerry Wayne Peters, 7522 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 9

Sherry Barbee Anderson, 38448 Hwy. 315, Batesville, was charged with felony embezzlement. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Reginald Duron Hoskins, 11 PR 3151 Apt. #6, Oxford, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Patrick Oneal Mister, 221 Flowers Rd., Pope, is a state inmate. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Thomas Charles Noe, 138 CR 1900, Saltillo, was charged with possession of meth, possession of morphine and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Brandy Michelle Lutts, 214 Court St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first and no insurance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 10

Lesia Renae Tunson, Courtney Village Lot 4, Courtland, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Walter Gerald Henry, 1255 Hunters Trace Parkway, Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 11

Taylor Eugene Wilson, 206 Hickory Ln., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.