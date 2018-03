Obituary

Tony Alexander LaCook

Tony Alexander LaCook, 52, died Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital–North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services were held yesterday at Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley. Bro. Brennan Allen officiated. Burial followed in the Coffeeville City Cemetery.

He was born on June 2, 1965, to Dorothy Pipkin LaCook and the late James Hurt LaCook Jr. in Jackson.