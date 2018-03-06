Obituaries

Gerald Austin

CROWDER – Gerald Austin, 85, died Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 3, at the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home. Interment followed in Crowder Cemetery.

Austin was a member of Jackson Grove Church of Christ in the Teasdale Community was a retired roofer,

Tim Billingsley

Tim Billingsley, 52, of Olive Branch, formerly of Como, died Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 at Methodist Hospital Olive Branch.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 3, at at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, who had charge of arrangements.

Donald Wayne “Don” Finnie

Donald Wayne “Don” Finnie, age 71, passed away at North Delta Hospice in Southaven on Wed., Feb. 28, 2018.

Don was born Nov. 23, 1946 to the late William Homer Finnie and Betty Gordon Finnie in Panola County.

He was a professor for 20 plus years with Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Co. where he taught anatomy, biology, and physiology.

Upon retirement and his move back to Miss., Don could be found hunting and fishing.

He enjoyed making pottery and tinkering with taxidermy. Donald played guitar during high school in a band called the Nomads.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Sybil Griffey Finnie of Sardis; his son, Wesley Von Kanel of Sardis; his brother, Homer Lee Finnie (Belle) of Batesville; and two grandchildren, Tyler Wesley Von Kanel and Kaylee Von Kanel.

The family held a private memorial service for Mr. Finnie. Wells Funeral Home had charge.

Clara Logan

SARDIS – Clara Logan, 87, died Friday, March 2, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday March 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia and also on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Cistern Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Simon Chapel #1 Cemetery.