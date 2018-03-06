Local carpenter found dead Thurs.

Local carpenter found dead Thurs.

By Ashley Crutcher
The body of a Green Briar Circle resident was found last Thusday morning by a neighbor.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Ferrell was found in a sitting position in his 2002 Buick. Deputy Marice Market responded to the scene where neighbors reported seeing Ferrell in his vehicle at 3 a.m.
It is believed he was just getting off work. One neighbor left his residence at 3 a.m. and saw Ferrell in his vehicle with the lights on, and again when he returned home at around 8 a.m.
The neighbor went to check on Ferrell and found him laying over in his vehicle with a lot of blood on him. According to family members, Ferrell was ill and refused to go to see a doctor.
“We checked him and we checked the car. We don’t suspect foul play. It appears as if he died of natural causes,” said Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

