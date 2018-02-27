Obituaries

Charles Wayne Brewer

Charles Wayne Brewer, 56, a flooring carpenter, died February 24, 2018 at North Delta Hospice in Southaven, MS. Visitation is Monday February 26, 2018, 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale.

Funeral services were Monday at Meredith-Nowell Chapel in Clarksdale with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale was handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his mother Peggy Reynolds Brewer of Batesville, MS; son Harley Brewer of Amory, MS; daughter Adrian Tuttle of Senatobia, MS; sisters Lisa Kornegay of Sumner, MS and Leslie Gammill (Brett) of Batesville, MS.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Russell Brewer.

Annie Lou Curtis

Annie Lou Curtis passed away at her home Saturday morning, February 24, 2018. A service for Ms. Curtis will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Rev.Tommy Snyder will officiate.

Curtis was born in Oxford and grew up in French Camp, Miss. She attended and graduated from French Camp Academy and Belhaven University.

She was a secretary at First Baptist Church, Y-Teen program Director, Executive Director for Miss. District YMCA, church Consultant and Assistant Manager.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ancil and Lucille Curtis; brother, Samuel George Curtis; and step-mother, Gladys Curtis.

Survivors include; two sisters, Dorothy C. King (Travis) of Horn Lake and Alma Osborn Pund of Batesville; three nieces Donna Bayless, Paige Osborn and Lesley Osborn; two nephews, Curtis King and Scott King; and five great nephews.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church in Batesville or to the American Cancer Society.

Bill Monroe Ragon

Bill Monroe Ragon, age 65, died Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—North MS in Oxford.

He was born July 12, 1952, to Frankie Lynn Ragon and Lula Elizabeth White Ragon in Panola County. Bill worked as a faithful employee for many years at Crown, Cork & Seal of Batesville and was a long time member of North Batesville Baptist Church.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Johnnie Ford Rushing

BATESVILLE – Johnnie Ford Rushing, age 91, passed away Saturday morning, February 17, 2018, at her home. She is the widow of the late Bernard Rushing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Dr. Tommy Snyder officiated the service.

Johnnie was born November 13, 1926 in Neshoba County, MS to the late William Marshall and Mary Lespa Griffin Ford. She was the former owner of Rushing Hardware Store in Lambert, MS and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville.

Her loving memory will be cherished by her son, Robert Bernard “Rusty” Rushing of Batesville.

Other than her husband and parents,

Ms. Rushing was preceded in death by her two sisters, Bonnie Matthews of Marks and Elaine Angeletti of Memphis and one brother, William B. Ford of Greenville.

Mary Lucille Hocuff Yeargin

Mary Lucille Hocutt Yeargin, age 91, passed away Friday morning, February 23, 2018, at her daughters home in Millington, TN. She was the widow of Thomas W. Yeargin.

A graveside service was held for Ms. Yeargin on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Wells Funeral Home had charge.

Mary was born October 21, 1926 to the late Mrs. Alma Hocutt in Greenville, MS. Mary was a homemaker during her lifetime and enjoyed taking care of her family.

She loved the outdoors and could often be found gardening or fishing. She liked riding horses and even building houses. Mary was a member of Calvary Hill Church of Christ.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her daughters, Mary Hill (Sammy) of Millington, TN., and Patricia Ann Russell (Ricky) of Batesville; her son, Thomas C. Yeargin (Perian) also of Batesville; daughter-in-law, Laura Yeargin of Germantown, TN; 8 grandchildren, Connie Dow, Amanda Brock, Trey Yeargin, Lindsey Callihan, Davy Russell, Lacy Robison, Laurie Gilbert, Brittney Patrick, and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Thomas, Mary was preceded in death by one son, William A. “Tony” Yeargin; her sister, May Hocutt; and one brother, Robert Hocutt.