Free health screenings offered by med students

Local University of Mississippi Medical School students Mary Clay Bailey, Adam Cummins and Walker Robison will give free health screenings, Saturday, March 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The screenings will be from 1 to 5 p.m. and are offered as a gift to the community. The screenings are held in concern for those who have no health insurance, but is for everyone.

The free screens include blood pressure, blood sugar and BMI levels.

The church’s address is 120 Highway 35 North, Batesville. Refreshments will be served by the Batesville Women’s Club.

Sunday afternoon, they will offer screenings at Davis Family Pharmacy on the Square.