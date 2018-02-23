Obituaries

Jimmy Fuller

Mr. Jimmy Fuller, age 65, passed away Friday evening February 16, 2018 due to an accidental drowning.

Services were held Thursday in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment followed in Longtown Cemetery, Longtown.

Mr. Fuller was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener also he was a retired farmer.

Those who are left to cherish his memory include his wife Pearl Dykes Fuller of Sledge, MS; three daughters Shelia Fuller Waldo (Albert) of Cabot, AR; Brenda Fuller of Sledge, MS; Jeanette Nix (Johnny) of Jackson, MS; four sons Jimmy Fuller of Clarksdale, MS;Daniel Fuller of Portland, OR; Matt Fuller of Vancleave, MS; Robert Fuller (Kelly) of Sledge, MS; grandchildren Bryan Fuller, Dustin Ray, Logan Ray, and Brandon Childress; two nephews Timothy and Chris Fuller; two sisters Betty Joe Fuller and Rosie Lee Fuller both of Tunica, MS; his twin brother Tommy Fuller (Erma) of Hernando, MS; seven great granchildren.

Preceded in death by his brothers Roger and Sonny Fuller.

The family would like to honorably mention George Gorman who was like a son, and Ralph Wimberly for helping locate our father.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association

Martha Hill

Martha Hill, age 60, passed away Tuesday February 20th, at the Northwest MS Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale, MS.

Funeral services for Ms. Hill will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with the family receiving friends beginning at 1:00 prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Cold Springs Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Crofford will officiate.

Martha was born April 20, 1957 to the late Alfred C. Hill and Ruby Dettor Hill in Batesville. MS. Martha was a member of Cold Springs United Methodist Church.

Esther Johnson

Esther Johnson, 65, died February 15, 2018 at her home in Courtland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Pastor Louis Wilson Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Asa Church Cemetery in Courtland. Esther was born December 31, 1952 to John Willie and Effie Johnson Moore in Batesville. She is a retired cook from Western Sizzlin and was a member of Spring Hill Asa M. B. Church.

Shirley Turner Rotenberry

Shirley Turner Rotenberry, age 78, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018, at her home near Batesville, MS. She was the widow of the late Mack Rotenberry.

Funeral services for Ms. Rotenberry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018 at Crowder Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 Thursday evening at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment will follow the service at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Rev. Larry Kilgore will officiate.

Shirley was born February 26, 1939 to the late Clint Turner and Pauline Aldy Turner in Lambert, MS. Shirley was a retired Dietician with Quitman County Schools and an active member of Crowder Baptist Church. After retirement, Shirley enjoyed watching her grandsons play football and traveling with her sisters. Shirley always loved to cook but most of all she loved her family.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her daughters, Sissy Rotenberry Johnson (Lamar) of Courtland, and Lisa Rotenberry Hawkins (Paige) of Batesville; her son, Clinton Doyle Rotenberry (Ashley) of Batesville; sisters, Bennie Vail of Denham Springs, LA., Bonnie Burks of Hernando, and Lillie Newton of Batesville; 11 grandchildren, Liz Downs (Justin), Holly Bryant (Jordan), Blair Nissen (Timmy), Taylor Rotenberry, Turner Rotenberry, Cole Rotenberry, Trey Tedford, Lexie Tedford, Jordan Goforth, Britney Hawkins, Madison Hawkins; 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Mackie Rotenberry and 2 brothers, W.L. Turner and Ray Turner.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, you may forward those to Magnolia Cemetery, c/o First Security Bank Trust Dept., P.O. Box 1690, Batesville, MS 38606 or Crowder Baptist Church, P.O. Box 154, Crowder, MS 38622..