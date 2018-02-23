BJH wins against Oxford

By Brad Greer

Tate Anderson gave up one hit in four innings with five strikeouts as Batesville Junior High slipped past Oxford 2-1 Monday as the Tigers opened up their 2018 baseball season.

Batesville plated its runs in the bottom of the third as Jordan Goforth led off the inning with a walk and later scored on Anderson’s double.

After Eli Russell reached on an error to put runners on the corners, Anderson raced home with the winning run on as John Blockmon grounded into a fielders choice.

Wesley Wilson accounted for the only other Tiger hit with a double to leadoff the second inning.

Batesville completed the sweep with a 8-2 win over Lafayette County. Mack Boyette paced the Tigers at the plate with two singles. Conner West and Anderson added singles.

Blockmon and Wilson tossed two innings each with both giving up two hits apiece. Wilson also walked two and fanned two batters.

Batesville hosts Tupelo Monday in a double header beginning at 5 p.m.