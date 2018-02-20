ND pulls out nail biter win

By Brad Greer & Myra Bean

The Lady Green Wave garnered a third-place finish in the North State tournament with a nail-biting 45-44 victory over Starkville in the consolation game Saturday afternoon.

Ally Alford hit a game-winning jumper with nine seconds remaining to complete a fourth quarter comeback after trailing 39-31 heading into the final period.

North Delta lost to Leake Academy, 64-46, in the semi-final round of North State Friday. That dropped North Delta into the consolation round where they defeated Starkville Academy for third place in the North.

The Lady Wave will travel to Columbia for the first round of MAIS AAA state action Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. They will face Bowling Green School, number two team from the south.

North Delta 45, Starkville 44

North Delta (23-7) went on a 10-0 run to begin the fourth quarter as Hannah and Faith Bollinger started the rally by nailing back-to-back three-pointers to dwindle Starkville’s advantage to 39-37.

Consecutive baskets by Alford gave North Delta a 41-39 lead with under a minute remaining. Starkville took the lead back 44-43 on Lillee Aple’s bucket with 13 seconds before Alford went the length of the floor and knocked down the game winner.

Following a time out, Starkville inbounded the ball at half court in hopes of setting up a potential game winner but a long range three point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

After North Delta took an early 10-9 lead after one quarter of play, both teams traded three-pointers to start the second period. The Volunteers surged ahead 19-13, going on a 7-0 spurt with 4:58 left before halftime.

The Lady Wave began chipping away at the Starkville lead on Faith Bollinger’s bucket off an inbound play. Alford later added a put-back of her own missed shot with 14 seconds remaining, but the Vols still took a 26-24 lead at the break.

Alford led the way with 23 points while Faith Bollinger followed with 10 points. Mary Emily Morris added seven and Hannah Bolinger finished with five points.

North Delta shot 21-of-46 from the field despite hitting only one free throw on seven attempts. The Green Wave connected on 7-of-13 shots from beyond the three point line.

Leake 64, North Delta 46

North Delta hung with Leake, who eventually won the North State championship, throughout the first quarter. Leake led 18-15. North Delta was led by Emy Cay Donaldson’s seven points. Isabella Morrow and Ally Alford contributed four points each.

The Lady Wave was held to seven points in the second quarter, including five free throws by Alford and a Mary Emily Morris field goal.

North Delta pulled within five points, 22-27, in the second quarter, but Leake went on an 8-0 run to lead 35-22 at halftime.

Alford scored 12 of her 24 points in the third quarter. Leake took a 53-37 lead into the final quarter. The 6’0 center along with the twin shooting guards proved too tough for the Green Wave to overcome.

Other scorers include Donaldson, seven points; Morrow and Morris, six points each; and Faith Bollinger, three points.

Alford and Faith Bollinger were name to the All-tournament team.

North Delta takes on South State runner-up Bowling Green, La. Wednesday at 6:30 in a opening round game of the MAIS AAA State tournament at Columbia Academy.

The winner advances to the semi-final round Friday at 1 p.m. against the Leake/Adams County Christian winner.