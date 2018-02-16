Artists to show abstract art at NWCC

By Ashley Crutcher

Artists come from all walks of life and go on to create some of the most dazzling, jaw dropping and intriguing pieces of work for the world to admire.

Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, also known as the “Blind Artist” of Como, and Terri Massey of Senatobia are no different. However, these artists take their work to a whole different level by using different types of glass and mirrors to create abstract works of art.

Each piece is unique in its own right and presents a number of meanings for those who are lucky enough to admire them.

Sharon received devastating news 20 years ago from doctors who told her she was slowly losing her eyesight.

“I just wanted to shatter the mirror in front of me. But I knew I couldn’t. So I just pictured it shattering in my mind,” Sharon said.

“My shattered self stared at me in the broken shards of mirror. Then, I started putting the pieces back together.”

We all know at some point in life we experience situations that have a devastating impact on our lives and these incidences can cause us to feel as if we are breaking sometimes.

Much like Sharon and Terri’s art, people put the pieces back together again.

“When you have true inspiration, it comes to you so intensely that you’re driven to do it,” said Sharon.

It was then that Sharon concocted the idea for her peace titled “Broken”. This piece is a heart made of broken pieces of glass.

“Looking back I know God shed his light on me that morning, leading me his creation to create,” said Sharon.

With a new goal and purpose Sharon called her dear friend Terri, who immediately loved the idea and excitedly offered to help with the project.

“The pieces we sculpted reflect and represent our collective jorney toward healing,” said Sharon.

“The best medicine was a lot of laughter in our glass studio and breaking it was fun too.”

Terri is an artist in her own right. She mostly does detailed portraiture of animals.

In 2011, Terri was injured in an accident while horseback riding. The horse Terri was riding reared back, knocking her off, and fell back on top of her.

Terri broke three vertebrae in her back and spent a month in the Med.

Terri returned home in a full body brace and wheel chair angled at 40 degrees, which she would spend the next six months in.

“It changed my life in so many ways. I relied on faith, love and support of family and friends. I refused to let the boredom and frustration get to me,” said Terri.

One day Terri picked up her pastels and began to draw again to pass the time.

“It was very theraputic,” she said.

Friends encouraged her to share her art at the Como Arts Festival, which led her to meet Sharon.

“We became friends immediately. She saw my work and became the president of my fan club,” said Terri.

“My best art came out of my disability.” Sharon described it as a “New ability out of disability.”

“We’re all broken, we shatter, we’re human, but it’s about mending,” said Sharon.

“In the quiet, even though you’re not alone, you empty your mind and there’s such peace and that brings healing.

A mentor once told Sharon that her disability would work in her favor, even though it felt as if it were working against her. However, she found herself less distracted.

“God will send you true inspiration and that’s a gift, just like the day in front of the mirror. I had to learn to just be still and listen.”

Terri gives credit to Sharon for teaching her how to think in an abstact, which she struggled with at first.

“This is how I’ve seen for years. After my sight faded everything was mirrored to one another. There were no more hard lines to anything anymore. Everything is soft and blends out. So it’s like looking at something abstract, which is what I try to emulate,” said Sharon.

The story behind these exquisite artists has a beautifully deep meaning to it, along with their artwork.

“If ya get bucked off of a horse, get back on,” said Terri.

Sharon and Terri will have a showing of their work in the Fine Arts Gallery at Northwest Comunity College Campus in Senatobia.

The opening reception will be March 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The art will be available for viewing Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until March 30.

The Gallery will include works of art titled: Broke Arise, Made in America, Chapter 7 The Mad Tea Party, Tranquility, Passage, Cresting, My Muse, Mending, Dame De Coeur (Queen of Hearts), Spirit, Aurora Borealis, Phoenix Rising, He Died For Me, Smoke and Mirrors, Calvary, Festival, Under-Water Habitat and Awakening.