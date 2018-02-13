Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 5

Mikal Alan Wardlaw, 501 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, has a four day sanction. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Nicholas Scott Respess, 2391 Hwy. 6 West, batesville, was charged with no driver’s license, switched tags and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mac Author Draper Jr., 145 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Hershall Elza Ross III, 2035 Bobo Rd., Rena Lara, has a hold.

Darrius Darrell Buford, 1308 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with vandalism and simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kayla Lynn Roebuck, 143 Magnolia St., Pope, was charged with felony possession of meth and has a hold. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Joshua Drew Russell, 360 Forrest Dr., Sardis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Caitlin Elizabeth Hollingsworth, 81 Ellzey Rd., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 6

Gregory Wayne Fondren, 179 Jones Rd., Batesville, was charged with burglary of a dwelling. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Doll Annise Jones, 1414 A Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court-failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Austin Epps, 109 Central St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court-failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 7

Dejuan Martin, 219 Jefferson St., Clarksdale, is a federal inmate.

Martin Luther Pugh, 885 Quitman Avenue, Lambert, was charged with the sale of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Marquita Lanay Young, 633 A Banger Rd., Sarah, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jermichael Dewayne Joiner, 170 Martin Luther Jr., Batesville, was charged with DUI first, driving while license suspended and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 8

Gary Lee Hervey, 699 CR 25, Water Valley, was charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, speeding and improper tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leonard Clayton Pettit, 99 Northwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with a drug court violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Barbara Joyce Winters, 7361 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, was arrested on a bench warrant for conspiracy and grand larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Wilburn Sylvester Winters, 117 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, was arrested on a bench warrant for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Brandon Charles Fredrick, 432 C Tubbs Rd., Batesville, has a MDOC warrant. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

January 9

Dorris Darrell Buford, 1308 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Matthew Chase Daughtery, A16 Oak Grove Rd., Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief and has a MDOC hold. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Derrick Jermaine Shaw, 5487 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with sale of cocaine. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

January 10

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Chance Earl Reeves, 18813 Hwy. 51 South, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Pamela W. Hudson, 18736 Hwy. 51 South, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kimberly Sue Flaherty, 1632 Harrah’s Parkway South Ext., Robinsonville, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Nicholas Benard Williams, 104 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license, speeding, DUI other and window tint violation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 11

Nicholas Scott Respess, 2391 Hwy. 6 West, Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

William James Imming, 635 Rebel Dr., Oxford, was charged with DUI first, speeding, possession of parapharnalia and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jazmaine S. Norris, 8192 Dexter Ln., Cordova, was charged with speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anjayvious Jerell Farmer, 12528 Old Panola Rd., Como, was charged with seatbelt violation, DUI other and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kayla Lynn Roebuck, 143 Magnolia St., Pope, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bevyn Kiesha Lloyd, 320 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, was charged with abusive calls to emergency 911 services. The case will be heard in Justice Court.