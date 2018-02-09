Obituaries

Marjorie Pendergrass Carson

BATESVILLE – Marjorie Pendergrass Carson, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 5, 2018 in Batesville, MS. She was born in Birchwood, Tenn. July 10, 1920 to James O. Pendergrass and Addie Lee Friddel Pendergrass. She was loved dearly by her family, and all who knew her felt blessed to have such a kind sweet person in their lives.

She was a longtime and devoted member of Batesville United Methodist Church. She dearly loved her family and especially her boys. For many years she was Batesville Deputy City Clerk and clerk of the gas and water department. She was also for many years co-owner of Carson’s sewing Center with her husband John.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Carson, her parents, five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by two sons, Johnny Carson (Pam) and J. Michael Carson (Ellen); three grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and also longtime companion and caregiver, Howard Holden.

A service and celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3 p.m., with family receiving friends at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

Family requests memorials be sent to Batesville United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.

Samella Stocks Lawson

Samella Stocks Lawson, 65, died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Baptist East in Memphis.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 13 beginning at 11 a.m. in Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Louis Wilson Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Asa Church Cemetery in Courtland. Visitation will be held Monday, February 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Lawson was born February 24, 1952 in Batesville to Turner Stocks and Anniebell Blackwell.

Lawson attended Patton Lane School before becoming a seamstress. She was a member of Spring Hill Asa M. B. Church.

Birdie Mae Winter McDowell

COURTLAND- Birdie Mae Winter McDowell, 86, died, Monday, February 5, 2018 at her home.

She was born August 3, 1931 in Hardy to the late Lela Wilson Winter and William Wyatt Winter.

She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held today at 3 p.m. in Dickins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rex Wilbourn and Rev. Morgan Spencer officiating.

Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 1:30 p.m until. service time at 3 p.m.

James “Johnny” Roberson

Marks- James “Johnny” Roberson, 86, died February 6, 2018 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.

Funeral services for Mr. Roberson will be held at 11 a.m. today at Faith Baptist Church in Lambert.

Interment will follow at Lambert Cemetery with Military Honors. Rev. John Roberson will officiate the service.

Johnny was born July 11, 1931 to the late John Boyd Roberson and Irene Roy Roberson in Doddsville. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Johnny was an entrepreneur, owning and operating his own businesses. Mr. Roberson was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church in Starkville.

Sondra Ann Ross

CHARLESTON – Ms. Sondra Ann Ross, age 59, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018, at Methodist Central Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. Services were held at Stonefield Church of God, Cascilla, Mississippi with interment in Magnolia Garden Cemetery in the Paynes Community.

Sondra, a member of Stonefield Church of God was a retired beautician, and had served as supervisor of Tallahatchie County. Sondra was a great mother and an outdoors person.

Sondra is survived by her mother, Dot Hamblin (Larry) Cole of Charleston, MS ; her three sons, Joey (Maegan) Wall of Batesville, MS, Jim Wall of Charleston, MS, Clark (Maegan) Wall of Batesville, MS; her brother, Larry Gene (Lauren) Cole of Enid, MS; her grandchildren, Matthew Wall, Madison Wall, Joe Wall Jr., Colton Wall, Joley-Anna Wall, and Lucy-Claire Wall all of Batesville, MS, Eric Wall, Los Angeles, CA, Connor Wall of Grenada, MS; one great-grandchild, Mabry Hoop of Grenada, MS.

She was preceded in death by her father, Buddy Ross and two brothers, Little Buddy Ross and Eric Ross.

The family requests that you consider for memorial contributions Beacon House of Boston, MA as well the American Cancer Society Brain Cancer division.

Donald “Duck” E. Ware

Donald “Duck” E. Ware, 56 of Courtland, died Tuesday, February 6, 2018. He is the husband of Debbie Ware.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday February 10, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m.

He was born February 9, 1961 to Jeanette Bryant Ware and the late Floyd E. Ware in Panola County.