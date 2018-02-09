Cougars split with Coahoma

By Ike House

The Cougars have now been beaten by a district opponent twice this season. Coahoma AHS defeated the boys at home Tuesday night, with many questionable officiating calls on both sides.

Coahoma boys 60, NP 57

Not only was this the second time the Cougars lost to them by three they also had to fight to keep the game close. In the first half the Cougars fell behind fast. In the first quarter the Aggies jumped out to a 22-8 lead and did not miss many baskets. In the second quarter scoring was relatively even but the Cougars were still behind 36-21.

The second half would be all Cougars. Coming out of the break the Cougars outscored the Aggies 10-7. Phillip Mangrum hit a three-pointer, the first one for the Cougars on the night. In the fourth quarter, the Cougars outscored the Aggies 20-9 and led by Zantavious Phillips with seven points.

With the game tied at 52 in the final seconds, North Panola received a technical foul call. The Aggies missed both shots, but got the ball with six seconds left on the clock. The two Aggies player fell and Jamarcus Jones got the ball and was fouled on a dunk attempt. He missed his two shots at the free throw line, forcing the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Cougars could not pull out the win as they fell short by three points. The Cougars were defeated 60-57. Leading the Cougars were both Phillips and Jones with 13 points each. Other scorers were Sylvonta Oliver, 10; Kenneth Jefferson, nine; Mario Fenner, six; Mangrum, three and Demonte Sanders, two.

NP girls 57, Coahoma 32

In the girls game, the Lady Cougars seemed destined to win the game.

In the first quarter the Lady Cougars were up 22-7. Jasmine Mays was on fire in the first quarter. She hit three three-pointers and finished the quarter with 13 points.

The second half of the game saw the Lady Cougars up 34-16. In the third quarter the Lady Cougars scored another 17 points to push their lead even further. The Lady Cougars ended the game with a 57-32 win.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Mays with 18 points. Other scorers were QuiTonya Webster, 13; Monique Burnette and Kenya Edwards, six each; Paige Ward, five; Johneicya Wilson, four; and Shan Clark, two.

The Cougars will take the court again tonight in Independence. Tip off is 5 p.m.