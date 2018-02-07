Tigers fall against tough Falcons team

By Brad Greer

Two things the South Panola Lady Tigers could not afford to do in their crucial matchup with Columbus Friday were get out-rebounded by the taller Falcons and fall behind early.

Both things unfortunately came into play as the Falcons took over first place in the district standings with a 57-32 romp over South Panola on Senior Night.

Columbus (15-5; 4-1) led from start to finish while holding South Panola (7-10; 3-2) to three field goals in the first half. To make matters worse Lady Tiger leading scorer Marshala Doyle was held scoreless in the game.

Hannah While scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter as Columbus blitzed South Panola with an 18-5 lead after one quarter of play.

Berniya Hardin drained a pair of treys to extend the Falcon lead to 24-6 early in the second quarter before expanding the cushion to 37-11 at intermission.

Chloe Morgan, one of three Lady Tiger seniors, paced the home team with nine points. Senior Ty’Quera Victom added six points on two three-pointers. Takyra Webster finished with five points while Sedria Joy and Kaniya Ford registered three each. Aziyah McGhee and Chrystal Mayes rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Columbus (boys) 56, SP 23

Columbus wrapped up first place in the division with a convincing win over South Panola.

Dandy Dozen and Mississippi State signee Robert Woodard scored 15 points as the Falcons improved to 18-4 and 5-0 in district play. South Panola fell to 0-5 and 5-9 overall.

Columbus blew the game open in the second quarter by out-scoring the Tigers 18-2 while taking a 28-7 lead into halftime.

Kendricus Carlton led South Panola with 16 points, followed by Winston Winfield with four points, Shaquille Jackson with two points and Devonte Cathey with one point.

Carlton scored the Tigers’ first five points before missing the second quarter with an injury.

South Panola broke an 11-minute scoreless drought in the first half on Winfield’s bucket with 27 seconds left before halftime.

South Panola visited Tupelo last night to conclude division play before going to Grenada today at 4 p.m. in the final regular season contest.