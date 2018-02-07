Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 28

Jarvis James Frison, 92 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of probation and has a hold. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Wendy Jane Sullivan, 75 A. Dees Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 29

Kevin Durtrelle Shipp, 2948 Marign A Rd., Holly Springs, was charged with simple assualt by threat and threating phone calls. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Atton Lashon Miles, 210 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Chelsi Brooke Cosby, 6943 A Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 30

Leonard Clayton Pettit, 99 Northwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tyrone Marcel Johnson, 12579 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with distrbance of family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Corey Alan Chaudion, 3984 Simmon Chapel, Sardis, was charged with distrubance of family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jessie Queniel Wooten, 219 Church St., Como, is a state inmate.

Jonathan Cortez Brown, 405 Fredrick St., Sardis, has a hold for MDOC of Alcorn County.

Jamarcus Lovell Holmes, Hwy. 322 West, Crowder, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bobby Levette Smalley, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with shoplifting and disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marchello Monshun Mack, 330 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, was charged with gambling. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joe Gleen Raines, 6051 B Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 31

Marvin Vedell Oliver, 217 Hwy. 51 South, Como, was charged on a bond surrender.

Jason Robert Scates, 124 CR 375, Water Valley, has a hold.

Daniel Deran Patton, 220 Perkins Lane, Batesville, has a hold.

Bronshun Sentell Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, has a hold for MDOC.

Darrnell Gardner, 303 Railroad St. Lot #20, Como, was sentenced to 16 years with 10 suspended for the sale of cocaine.

Ryan Neely Davis, 93 Temperance Hill Circle, Potts Camp, is a state inmate.

Christopher Lee Kirkwood, 3320 Squirrel Lake Rd, Sledge, is a state inmate.

Travis Ferlando Sanford, 305 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was sentenced to eight years at MDOC.

Rodney Lee Harris, 104 South 6th, West Helena, Ark., was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Charles Riley Jr., 5382 Curtis Rd., Batesville, has a bench warrant.

Rickey Bernard Hope, 3138 Camelot Cove, Memphis, was charged with driving while license suspended and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

David Sledge Taylor, 1132 Rocks Rd., Como, has a hold.

February 1

Clemeko Dewayne Starks, 212 Pearl St., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Augusta Lynn Pugh, 524 Scott Ave., Lambert, was charge with violation of phobation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 2

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897, Park Place Rd., Sardis, was charged with two counts of trespassing, disturbance of a business and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Lakevia Jamil Thomas, 1120 11th St. Lambert, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 3

Anthony Dewayne Flowers Jr., 204 Claude St., Batesville, was issued a warrant for three counts of contempt of court-failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charles Edward Cox, 118 Williams St., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Demario Martinez Carter, 114 Shadow Lane, Batesville, was charged possession of paraphernaila, improper equipment and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Justin M. Woodard, 14003 Pope Water Valley Rd., Pope, has a hold and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, no insurance and no seat belt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Darrelle Nelson Jones, 287 Atkin St., Sardis, was charged with DUI-first and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bret Austein White, 6298 Peyton Rd., Coldwater, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joshua Thomas Edward Heller, 1513 Home Place Rd., Como, was charged with no insurance, DUI and improper passing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Thomas Carl Cunningham, 155 Tallahoma Dr., Grenada, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dennis Brown, 47 Wilson Rd. Sardis, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

February 4

Michael Antravious Simmons, 42 GreenBriar Circle, Courtland, was charged with DUI-other, no seat belt, expired tags and no proof of insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathan Antwon Griffin, 151 Love St., Crowder, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cassie Michelle Perkins, 2035 Bobo Rena Lara Rd., Rena Lara, MS, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lareco Allen Lee, 5108 Todd Rd., Batesville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to comply and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 5

Demetruis Devonte Jones, 1414 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.