Cougars go 2-0 against Holly Springs

By Ike House

North Panola accomplished something that they have not done in their few attempts and that is beat Holly Springs, 55-52.

While the Lady Cougars have handily dominated the Hawks, 49-36, and earlier this year the Cougars had not, until Saturday night.

NP boys 55 –

Holly Springs 52

The game was close and the Cougars faced one of the top five players in the state in Dequan Smith, who put 34 points in the books when they faced off earlier this season.

The Cougars did a good job containing him in the first half limiting him to 11 points for the entire half and scoreless in the second quarter.

Even though the star player did not perform as well for the Hawks, they still led the Cougars 27-20 at the half.

The Cougars found a way to cut into the lead of the Hawks with their defense in the third quarter.

They contained the Hawks offense and only let two players score.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars’ offense exploded for 25 points. Mario Fenner took control in the final quarter with 12 points.

The Cougars limited the Hawks to 14 points. With Fenner hitting the free throw to put the Cougars up by three, there was not enough time for Holly Springs to get another shot off.

Leading the Cougars was Jones with 18 points.

Other scorers were Fenner, 16; Zantavious Phillips, 11; Jaysean Smith, five; Roydarius Jackson and Sylvonta Oliver, two each and Kenneth Jefferson, one.

NP girls 49,

Holly Springs 36

For the Lady Cougars, their game was not so close. The Lady Cougars dominated from the first quarter and never looked back.

In the first the scoring was spread evenly throughout the players as they were able to put 13 points on the board.

The second quarter saw them put up 14 points with a barage of three-pointers. The Lady Hawks were dismantled with only 11 points total in the first half.

The second half was more competitive but the Lady Cougars would prove to be too much for them to handle.

Scoring 22 points in the final two quarters would trump the 25 the Lady Hawks scored in the second half because of their first half dominance.

The Lady Cougars went on to win 49-36.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Jasmine Mays with 13 points.

Other scorers were QuiTonya Webster, 11; Kenya Edwards, eight; Monique Burnette, five; Paige Ward, four; Amani Howard and Shan Clark, three each and Johneicya Wilson, two.